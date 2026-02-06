France were always favourites but Ireland's frailties a big concern

AS THE FRENCH team stood under the spotlights and belted out their national anthem, connecting powerfully with their supporters, you understood again just how good Ireland were going to have to be to upset the odds.

Having been depleted by injury, Andy Farrell’s side were the underdogs and France’s favouritism held true, but Ireland will be disappointed that they never gave it a proper rattle until the game was essentially over as a contest.

France were 29-0 ahead by the time Ireland put together a purple patch, scoring two tries as the bench made an impact, but it felt like the hosts had eased up.

Who knows what might have happened if Rónan Kelleher’s chalked-off try had been legit? Ireland might have been back to 29-21 and chasing two losing bonus points at least. But still, this was a game in which France were distinctly better. The way they finished the game with a cracking fifth try through the excellent Théo Attisogbe meant they closed the night with a reminder of their brilliance.

It was jarring to hear Farrell pinpoint a lack of “intent” as key to Ireland’s shortcomings when France were surging into that huge lead.

Intent is not something that Irish sides have ever really lacked. But his view was that his players allowed too much to happen to them, rather than taking the game by the scruff of the neck with intent and physicality.

Rather than imposing themselves, Ireland looked frail too often in Paris.

Ireland out-half Sam Prendergast.

Farrell has to figure out why the Irish players lacked something that has rarely been lacking before. Did his messaging during the build-up land? Did Ireland frame the game in the right way? The head coach is the one who sets the tone and it wasn’t right last night.

Farrell has to work quickly here because Italy will be coming to Dublin next week, aiming to hit Ireland when they’re down. The good thing about a Thursday night opener in Paris is that Farrell has a little more time to consider what needs to change.

His selection will be interesting for the Italian clash, all the more so because it was the less experienced Irish players who seemed to make the biggest impact on the game.

After all the talk about loosehead prop, Jeremy Loughman did a strong job as the starter there, scrummaging well and making lots of tackles. Michael Milne then came off the bench and scored a try, having just made an explosive carry two phases before.

Cian Prendergast did well in the Irish back row as he got a big chance, while Nick Timoney was impressive off the bench too.

While France’s big guns – the likes of Thomas Ramos, Antoine Dupont, and François Cros – had big games, the same wasn’t true of Ireland’s stalwarts. The likes of Jamison Gibson-Park, Garry Ringrose, and Josh van der Flier weren’t able to stamp their authority on the game.

Farrell is a calm and loyal selector but poor performances like last night’s tend to leave a mark in any coach’s mind.

Ireland after the final whistle.

He and his assistants also have to review how their plan for this French game played out. It was clear from the opening minutes that contestable kicking was a huge part of it on what was a wet night. But Ireland didn’t get enough reward from those tactics as their aerial work and their fight for the scraps on the ground weren’t good enough.

The attack showed some glimpses of promise but often ended with an inaccuracy in handling or understanding between players. The Irish players didn’t always seem to be on the same wavelength as each other.

They did get their attack rolling when the bench was used in the second half, as Jack Crowley came on and played with Prendergast, but that was as much about the punch and energy brought by the likes of Timoney in the carry.

And the truth is that it was too little, too late.

That’s what will rankle with Farrell and his players in the next few days, that sense that they just let the game play out in front of them rather than attacking it, as they had stressed they needed to do.

Farrell said that this was a night when Ireland would learn lots about themselves, but it wasn’t a pretty picture.