France set to host first NFL regular-season game in 2026

FRANCE WILL BECOME the latest country to host an NFL regular-season game later this year, the league announced on Monday, as it continues its push at growing internationally.

The New Orleans Saints are slated to play at the Stade de France as one of eight planned overseas games on next season’s NFL calendar.

The date and identity of the Saints’ opponents will be revealed when the NFL releases its full 2026 schedule in the spring.

“Bringing a regular season game to Paris in 2026 marks an exciting next step in the continued expansion of the league’s global footprint,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement sent to AFP.

“Paris is one of the world’s greatest sporting and cultural cities with tremendous success in hosting global events that unite fans on the biggest stages.

“Playing our first‑ever regular season game at the impressive Stade de France… underlines our continued global growth ambitions and we look forward to bringing the NFL to our passionate fans in France.”

The Saints hold marketing rights in France through the NFL’s global markets program, which grants clubs international marketing territories to grow their brand and fanbase via local engagement, events, and commercial initiatives.

A total of 62 regular-season games have been played at international venues since 2005.

Those cities include London, Berlin, Munich, Frankfurt, Madrid and Dublin, as well as Sao Paulo, Mexico City and Toronto.

The league also announced a multi-year deal to host games at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu after its first trip to the Spanish capital last year.

The NFL has also confirmed it will stage its first regular-season game in Australia this year, at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana — the spiritual home of Brazilian football — is also due to host a game.

– © AFP 2026