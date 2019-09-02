Picamoles named in France World Cup squad as Lyon and La Rochelle pair dropped

Louis Picamoles is in the 31-man squad heading to Japan.

FELIX LAMBEY AND Dany Priso have been cut from France’s final Rugby World Cup squad.

Lyon lock Lambey and La Rochelle prop Priso were part of an original 31-man selection named by head coach Jacques Brunel in June, well in advance of next Monday’s deadline for squad announcements.

However, their places have now been taken by Charles Ollivon of Toulon and Cyril Baille, the Toulouse prop who was not even among Brunel’s initial reserve list but then earned a call-up to replace the injured Etienne Falgoux.

Veteran number eight Louis Picamoles, who is expected to quit international rugby after the World Cup, has also been included in the squad.

Francois Cros, Anthony Belleau and Vincent Rattez miss out on a trip to Japan having been among the six reserves named in June. Cros was thought to be a particularly strong contender to make the cut.

There is also no place for Romain Taofifenua, who was called up when Paul Willemse was forced off the reserve list due to injury.

The only other change from Brunel’s June squad – which saw the likes of Mathieu Bastareaud and Morgan Parra omitted - was confirmed last month, when Geoffrey Doumayrou was ruled out and replaced by Virimi Vakatawa.

France, who beat Italy 47-19 at the weekend, are in Pool C at the World Cup, along with England, Argentina, the United States and Tonga.

Les Bleus’ first match in Japan is a potentially pivotal meeting with Argentina in Tokyo on 21 September.

France Rugby World Cup squad:

Forwards: Guilhem Guirado (captain), Gregory Alldritt, Cyril Baille, Demba Bamba, Yacouba Camara, Camille Chat, Paul Gabrillagues, Arthur Iturria, Wenceslas Lauret, Bernard Le Roux, Peato Mauvaka, Charles Ollivon, Louis Picamoles, Jefferson Poirot, Emerick Setiano, Rabah Slimani, Sebastien Vahaamahina.

Backs: Antoine Dupont, Gael Fickou, Wesley Fofana, Sofiane Guitoune, Yoann Huget, Camille Lopez, Maxime Machenaud, Maxime Medard, Romain Ntamack, Damian Penaud, Alivereti Raka, Thomas Ramos, Baptiste Serin, Virimi Vakatawa.

