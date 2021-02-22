Six Nations to decide on Wednesday whether France v Scotland can be played

SIX NATIONS BOSSES will decide on Wednesday whether this weekend’s game between France and Scotland can go ahead in light of the Covid-19 outbreak in the French camp.

A further five players, including captain Charles Ollivon, tested positive for the virus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the French camp to 14.

Those players have now left France’s training base at Marcoussis while the remainder of the squad and all staff will be tested every day ahead of Sunday’s game in Paris.

If the game cannot be played as scheduled this weekend, it will be “rescheduled for the earliest possible date”, tournament organisers said.

“A meeting of the Six Nations Testing Oversight Group (TOG) took place today to review the situation in France in relation to the Covid-19 outbreak in the French team,” a statement read.

“The TOG was advised by the French Rugby Union representative that all players who returned to the National Training Centre yesterday were tested on arrival and put in isolation pending results.

“All five players who tested positive have now left the training base.

“The rest of the squad, all of whom tested negative are training with restricted movement and no close contact for the next 48 hours. All players and staff will be tested every 24 hours.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“The TOG will reconvene on Wednesday 24 February in the evening to review the situation. A decision on whether the France v Scotland fixture can go ahead will be made at that stage. Ensuring the health and safety of all players and staff is our number one priority. Should the decision be that the fixture cannot go ahead, the match will be rescheduled for the earliest possible date.

“Six Nations would like to wish all affected players, coaches, and support team a speedy recovery.”

Subscribe to The42 Rugby Weekly podcast here: