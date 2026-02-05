Expectant French crowd want their stars to deliver a slam

THE SIX NATIONS is back, Antoine Dupont is fit, and France expects. Last year’s champions don’t want to just win this tournament again – they want to go one better and complete the slam. With home games against Ireland and England bookmarking their Six Nations schedule, it’s a prime year to strike.

Yet all is not rosy in French rugby. Fabien Galthié, as always, has his doubters and detractors. This year he’s taken the bold move of axing Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou and Grégory Alldritt from his squad for the opening rounds. Win, and it can be framed as the brave call of a manager in full control, but defeat tonight would quickly raise the pressure and turn the focus back onto why exactly Les Bleus are going into the championship without the services of three of Galthié’s former captains.

France head coach Fabien Galthié. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

And to the French, defeat tonight [KO 8.10pm, Virgin Media One] almost feels unthinkable. It’s been a long, long time since Ireland have been so heavily unfancied to disrupt the party at the Stade de France, which will be heaving despite the unusual Thursday night slot. Scans of the French papers show little focus on the visitors, with the general consensus being that Andy Farrell’s team are lacking the quality, power and accuracy of old – so, much the same as the coverage back home. The closing fixture against England is already viewed as a more serious threat to France’s bid at an 11th Grand Slam – their most recent coming in 2022.

That hasn’t stopped the Irish travelling in their usual numbers. Early on Wednesday morning pockets of groups in Irish rugby gear moved through Dublin Airport, finding their way to the various outgoing flights to Paris (The 42′s flight felt particaulry well represented by Connacht). Come Wednesday afternoon they were settling into the bars and cafés around Les Halles. Many will stretch the trip out to take in the weekend. Who could blame them. This is a glorious city to visit, and yesterday the rain clouds had parted to spread welcome spring sunshine over the streets.

As The 42 made our way into the city and across to our hotel, we quickly passed two advertising boards where Dupont stared back at us. The France rugby captain isn’t quite as popular as Kylan Mbappé in these parts – who remains omnipresent despite swapping PSG for Real Madrid in 2024 – but he’s now one of the most recognisable faces in French sport.

The last time Dupont wore a French jersey he lay crumpled on the Aviva Stadium turf with a torn ACL. Dupont has diverted any blame from Andrew Porter and Tadhg Beirne, the two Irish players involved in the incident which injured the scrum-half, but Galthié was less forgiving. One suspects the French crowd might be of a similar mind when they welcome their starboy back into Test action tonight. The question was put to the French captain again during yesterday’s Captain’s Run at the Stade de France.

“Obviously it didn’t just bring back good memories,” he replied. “But as I’ve said many times, it was honestly an accident that could happen in any match.”

His adoring fans have seen far too little of him recently. Dupont has played just eight games for Toulouse (starting five) since returning to action in late November. Flick back to include his sabbatical with the French Sevens, and the 29-year-old has only played seven Test games since France’s quarter-final exit in the 2023 World Cup.

Dupont is the star attraction in this French team. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

His return is headline news in France, but his half-back partner is pushing close to equal billing. For all Matthieu Jalibert’s obvious gifts, there is a feeling the two have failed to work in tandem as a pairing in their previous outings together. Jalibert, now a Champions Cup winner with Bordeaux, likes to orchestrate a game in way that can step across Dupont’s natural inclination to run the show. It’s a first world problem as Galthié fields two truly gifted playmakers, and with Romain Ntamack due back from a kidney problem later in their tournament, there’s no question over which of the starting French half-backs will be under more scrutiny tonight. Jalibert, 27, has been capped 35 times but still feels on the cusp of reaching his true Test potential.

“Will Jalibert finally break through on screen?” asked a headline in L’Equipe.

“Everyone believes in Matthieu,” Dupont says. “His teammates, the coaching staff, and even you lot given that all the journalists were clamouring for him to start the Six Nations given the season he’s having.

“It’s green lights all the way for him. We know the quality he is capable of and we hope that he brings all of his potential, in the same way that he has since the beginning of the season.”

An expectant French audience doesn’t just want a win tonight, they want to be entertained, and they want this team to go one better than they did last season.

“It would be premature to talk about a bonus point or a Grand Slam, we’re a long way away from that,” Dupont added.

“But as we’re starting the tournament at home, that means we basically have to win if we want to show some ambition in this Six Nations.”

Ireland come into the contest down numbers and out of form. They still have ambitions of their own in this tournament, but upsetting the party in Paris tonight would be one of the great wins of the Farrell era. Tonight, at least, the pressure might just feel more intense in the home dressing room.