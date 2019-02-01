This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
France squander 16-point half-time lead to suffer Six Nations defeat to Wales

The Welsh emerged victorious after an extraordinary second-half this evening at Stade de France.

By AFP Friday 1 Feb 2019, 9:59 PM
1 hour ago 7,045 Views 43 Comments
George North celebrates scoring their third try Wales winger George North celebrates after scoring their third try. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

France 19
Wales 24

A GEORGE NORTH try double helped Wales overcome a 16-point first-half deficit to seal a dramatic 24-19 victory over France in the 2019 Six Nations opener and equal their longest winning sequence since 1999.

In an uncharacteristically error-ridden first half, Wales spilled the ball and conceded turnovers under pressure from a fantastic showing by the home back-row, led by ubiquitous number eight Louis Picamoles.

Despite racing to a 16-0 half-time lead, France were left to rue their woeful goal kicking at the rain-hit Stade de France, Morgan Parra and Camille Lopez combining to miss 13 points with their respective boots.

France opened at a lick and when Wenceslas Lauret secured a turnover in their own half, Yoann Huget charged up the field. The winger was brought down, but after several phases was back in the thick of it, combining with Lopez to find Picamoles on the outside.

The ever-present Montpellier number eight made no mistake, stepping inside Gareth Anscombe and crashing through Liam Williams’ tackle to cross for the try.

Recalled Parra missed the conversion and then a long-range penalty. Anscombe then went dreadfully wide with a penalty of his own, a clear reminder of how much Wales miss metronomic Leigh Halfpenny, out with concussion.

Liam Williams then fluffed a try-scoring opportunity after good work from Josh Navidi, failing to draw and pass with one defender left and then being forced into a knock-on under pressure from Picamoles.

Liam Williams and Louis Picamoles Liam Williams of Wales and France's Louis Picamoles battle for possession. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Things went worse for Wales when the French backs linked with outstanding flanker Arthur Iturria, who looked like he was going nowhere until he straighted and drew two defenders, simultaneously popping up a beautiful back-of-the-hand offload to Huget, who streaked in at the corner.

Parra again missed the tricky conversion, Anscombe incredibly following suit with his second penalty attempt minutes later.

As chants of “Allez, Les Bleus!” rang around the stadium, the French XV showed no signs of the malaise that saw them win only three of 11 Tests last season as they seemed to have the measure of their rattled rivals.

A clever chip-and-chase by Damian Penaud saw the winger snag Tomos Williams over the Wales line, Lopez going close from the resulting scrum before the Welsh conceded a penalty, the fly-half taking over kicking duties from Clermont team-mate Parra and putting the home side 13-0 up.

With three minutes of the half to play, Lopez put what seemed like a nail in the Welsh coffin with a drop-goal.

It all changed as North then followed up on an innocuous Hadleigh Parkes grubber which Huget seemed to have covered before looking on in disbelief as the ball squirted over the line, past him, on a plate for the Wales winger to touch down.

Anscombe converted, his last act before being replaced by Dan Biggar, to pull Wales within two points.

Geoffrey Doumayrou, Camille Lopez and Wenceslas Lauret dejected after the game Geoffrey Doumayrou, Camille Lopez and Wenceslas Lauret dejected after the game. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

No team had ever come back from more than 11 points down at half-time to win a Six Nations match, and Wales had never come back from more than 13 points to win any match.

France’s goal-kicking shocker continued as Lopez missed a penalty, before Biggar booted Wales into a one-point lead with one of his own.

Flanker Justin Tipuric, increasingly to the fore towards the end of the game, did well to charge down a Lopez drop-goal with 12 minutes to play as the rhythm of the match became increasingly disjointed with a raft of replacements.

When the Welsh scrum folded under pressure, Lopez this time made no mistake for France to regain the lead.

But French hearts were broken when North grabbed his double in the 73rd minute when he intercepted the ball as lock Sebastien Vahaamahina attempted to fire out an ambitious, floated pass.

Biggar, a supremely steadying force at fly-half, hit the extras to seal an historic win for Wales.

© – AFP, 2019

Simon Zebo joins Gavan and Murray for a special live recording of the podcast in Dublin’s Liberty Hall Theatre to preview Ireland’s Six Nations opener against England:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

AFP

