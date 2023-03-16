Atonio makes instant return to French team, Wales make six changes

UINI ATONIO AND Romain Taofifenua were named by France head coach Fabien Galthie on Thursday in the holders’ starting lineup to face Wales in the Six Nations this weekend.

Tight-head prop Atonio comes in for Dorian Aldegheri, who has a groin issue, and lock Taofifenua replaces Paul Willemse, who sustained a hamstring injury in last Saturday’s record 53-10 win over England.

It is an instant return for Atonio having served a suspension for his high tackle on Ireland’s Rob Herring earlier in the campaign. He will win his 50th cap at the Stade de France on Saturday as Les Bleus eye retaining their trophy with a bonus-point win if Ireland fail to claim a point against England in Dublin later in the day.

Wales, meanwhile, have made six changes to their team for the clash in Paris.

Louis Rees-Zammit replaces full-back Liam Williams, who suffered a shoulder injury during the 29-17 victory over Italy last weekend, while there are also starts for centres George North and Nick Tompkins, plus fly-half Dan Biggar, lock Alun Wyn Jones and flanker Aaron Wainwright.

North and Tompkins are preferred to Wales’ inexperienced combnation of Mason Grady and Joe Hawkins, with Biggar replacing Owen Williams and Jones starting instead of Dafydd Jenkins. Wainwright takes over from Jac Morgan, who suffered an ankle injury in training.

Number eight Taulupe Faletau will win his 100th cap, joining fellow Welsh centurions Jones, North, Biggar, Gethin Jenkins, Stephen Jones, Gareth Thomas and Martyn Williams.

France (15-1)

Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Ethan Dumortier; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (capt); Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon, Francois Cros; Romain Taofifenua, Thibaud Flament; Uini Atonio, Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Reda Wardi, Sipili Falatea, Bastien Chalureau, Sekou Macalou, Maxime Lucu, Yoram Moefana, Melvyn Jaminet

Wales (15-1)

Louis Rees-Zammit; Josh Adams, George North, Nick Tompkins, Rio Dyer; Dan Biggar, Rhys Webb; Taulupe Faletau, Justin Tipuric, Aaron Wainwright; Alun Wyn Jones, Adam Beard; Tomas Francis, Ken Owens (capt), Wyn Jones

Replacements: Bradley Roberts, Gareth Thomas, Dillon Lewis, Dafydd Jenkins, Tommy Reffell, Tomos Williams, Owen Williams, Leigh Halfpenny

– © AFP 2023