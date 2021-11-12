Frank Lampard and Dean Smith emerge as main contenders for the Norwich job

FRANK LAMPARD AND Dean Smith are the front-runners to become the next Norwich manager, following reports they have held talks with the club.

Former Chelsea boss Lampard has been looking for a way back into the game since leaving his post at Stamford Bridge in January.

Daniel Farke was sacked last Saturday evening despite guiding the Canaries to their first Premier League win of the season, against Brentford, just hours earlier.

Lampard, 43, the former England and Chelsea midfielder, was immediately installed as one of the favourites for the position and now, according to reports, is the main name in the frame.

Smith is also of interest following his recent departure from Aston Villa, with Sky Sports reporting this morning that it is a two-horse race between the pair — although neither has reportedly decided if they definitely want to take the job.

Other candidates include Kjetil Knutsen, head coach at Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt, while former Norwich players Steve Bruce, Russell Martin and Mark Robins, who were initially linked, have drifted in the reckoning.

Lampard has also been linked with Scottish champions Rangers, where a new vacancy has arisen following the move of Steven Gerrard, his former England team-mate, to Villa.

Norwich would be Lampard’s third managerial appointment after spells at Derby and Chelsea.

The Canaries remain bottom of the Premier League despite last week’s success with five points from their first 11 games.

They have no game this weekend due to the international break and are next in action when they host Southampton on 20 November.

