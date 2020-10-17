BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 17 October 2020
Frank Lampard defends Kepa again after keeper makes yet another blunder

The Spanish goalkeeper was involved in the Chelsea errors which led to Che Adams’ goal for Southampton in today’s 3-3 draw.

By Press Association Saturday 17 Oct 2020, 11:21 PM
Chelsea players dejected after Kepa makes another mistake.
Image: MATTHEW CHILDS
Image: MATTHEW CHILDS

FRANK LAMPARD INSISTS his struggling goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has the mental strength to turn around his slump in form at Chelsea.

Spain keeper Kepa played a crucial part in Chelsea’s bungling defensive errors that gifted Che Adams’ goal in Saturday’s 3-3 Premier League draw with Southampton.

Chelsea coasted into a 2-0 lead thanks to a stunning Timo Werner brace, with Kai Havertz also on target.

But Saints battled back through Danny Ings and Adams, with Jannik Vestergaard’s stoppage-time strike stealing a point from a deserved draw.

Kepa was recalled for the Stamford Bridge clash in the wake of £20million recruit Edoard Mendy’s thigh injury, but endured another afternoon to forget.

Despite the 26-year-old’s continued battle for form however, Lampard vowed to keep supporting the Spain star.

“He has to be strong enough mentally, that’s the job we’re in,” said Lampard. “He has to deal with that, he has the support of myself and his team-mates.

“He has to keep working, that’s the only way through it… to work and feel the support of everyone around him.

“It’s unfortunate because he did make two really good saves today, but obviously with something like the second goal then eyes are drawn to that.

“But it certainly wasn’t just Kepa involved in that.

“Mendy will probably be fit in the next week or two weeks and that’s a decision then about who plays.

“I’m frustrated with the draw, and the players are and would be because the first half was as good as we’ve played this season.

“It was great football, and we could have had more goals and put the game beyond Southampton.

“Mistakes will always concern you and for the second goal, that’s a situation we should clearly have dealt with in much simpler terms. You just can’t be conceding goals like that.

“Southampton were the better side in the second half and there’s certainly an element of game management for us, and that’s disappointing.”

