Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 20 September 2022
Advertisement

Frustration for Katie McCabe as Arsenal’s Champions League hopes in the balance

The Ireland international thought she had claimed a late winner but her effort was ruled out for offside.

By Press Association Tuesday 20 Sep 2022, 10:30 PM
37 minutes ago 664 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5871703
Arsenal's Katie McCabe (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Arsenal's Katie McCabe (file pic).
Arsenal's Katie McCabe (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ARSENAL STILL have work to do to reach the group stages of the Women’s Champions League after being held to a draw by Ajax on Tuesday.

The Gunners had fought back to lead in the first leg of their second-round qualifier at Meadow Park but were pegged back by a late equaliser as the Dutch side claimed a 2-2 draw.

Scottish champions Rangers will need to overturn a 3-2 deficit to advance after they were beaten by Benfica despite two goals from Kayla McCoy in a thriller at Ibrox.

Arsenal fell behind to a Romee Leuchter effort after 17 minutes at Boreham Wood but levelled with a Stina Blackstenius strike just six minutes later.

Kim Little then gave the hosts the lead from the penalty spot just before the hour but Leuchter’s second of the evening seven minutes from time kept Ajax firmly in the tie.

Substitute Katie McCabe thought she had claimed a late winner for Arsenal but her effort was ruled out for offside.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Rangers, bidding to reach the group stage for the first time, were involved in an eventful encounter with McCoy heading them ahead after 25 minutes but Benfica hitting back with an Ana Vitoria double.

McCoy responded to level the scores again but the Portuguese side, who also hit the woodwork twice, won it on 79 minutes when Victoria Esson failed to keep out a ball that took a looping deflection off Lisa Martinez. The winner was later credited to Benfica captain Pauleta.

Elsewhere, Ireland international Kyra Carusa started as HB Koge drew 1-1 at home against Juventus, while FC Bayern München Ladies earned a 1-0 away win over Real Sociedad Femenino.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie