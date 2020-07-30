This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 30 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fulham edge out Cardiff to book place in Championship play-off final

Fulham set for Wembley date with Brentford despite 2-1 defeat.

By Press Association Thursday 30 Jul 2020, 10:14 PM
1 hour ago 2,791 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5164495
Neeskens Kebano, centre, made the difference for Fulham.
Neeskens Kebano, centre, made the difference for Fulham.
Neeskens Kebano, centre, made the difference for Fulham.

Fulham 1-2 Cardiff City

(Fulham win 3-2 on aggregate)

NEESKENS KEBANO’S FIFTH goal in four matches booked Fulham a London derby Championship play-off final with Brentford.

Kebano’s neat finish against Cardiff City sent Fulham into the final 3-2 on aggregate, even though Scott Parker’s men lost their semi-final second leg 2-1.

Curtis Nelson and Lee Tomlin struck to drag the Bluebirds back into the fight for a place at Wembley, after Fulham had prevailed 2-0 in south Wales on Monday.

But the in-form Kebano’s latest eye-catching goal proved the difference over the two-leg tie, sending Fulham to Wembley.

Now all that stands between them and a Premier League return is Thomas Frank’s free-flowing Bees. The Whites have lost both league meetings with Brentford this term.

Any designs Fulham had on a comfortable night evaporated when Cardiff took the early lead.

A back-pedalling Marek Rodak had to tip the ball over his bar after Will Vaulks’ long throw bounced high off the firm surface.

And from Joe Ralls’ corner Nelson thumped home a fine header.

Just 24 seconds after the restart however, Fulham were level on the night and back in control of the tie.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Anthony Knockaert laid off to Bobby Decordova-Reid on the right flank, and his smart cross was met with an even more astute finish from the red-hot Kebano.

The Congo winger tiptoed round Cardiff’s static defenders to flick home in style, to calm the early storm.

Neil Harris’ visitors opened the second half as they had the first, finding the net with an early attack.

Half-time replacement Tomlin hooked in at the far post after Rodak’s weak punch.

The opportunistic finish had the Bluebirds leading 2-1 on the night – but still trailing Fulham 3-2 on aggregate.

But Parker’s side continued to tighten up as the second half unfolded, and Cardiff kept pressing.

Robert Glatzel blazed over late on as the luckless Cardiff pressed, but this was Fulham’s night.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie