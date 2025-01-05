The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ireland international Sammie Szmodics scores as Ipswich held
IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Sammie Szmodics scored as relegation-threatened Ipswich earned a 2-2 draw against Fulham in the Premier League today.
Irish-eligible Liam Delap — son of former national team player Rory Delap — was also on target from the penalty spot.
More to follow
