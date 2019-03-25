This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Fury's US promoter Arum doesn't see Wilder rematch happening until 2020

The former World heavyweight champion faces Tom Schwarz in June.

By Gavan Casey Monday 25 Mar 2019, 9:50 AM
1 hour ago 1,026 Views 2 Comments
Bob Arum has suggested that a fight between the pair might happen in February of next year.
Image: Lionel Hahn
Image: Lionel Hahn

BOB ARUM SAYS Tyson Fury will likely fight at least twice in the States before facing Deontay Wilder in an eagerly anticipated rematch of their controversial draw last December.

One of those fights, likely at Las Vegas’ Thomas and Mack Center on 15 June, will be against unheralded German Tom Schwarz [24-0, 16KOs] in what will be Fury’s first fight as part of his deal with Arum’s Top Rank and broadcasters ESPN.

“We wanted to get a guy who hadn’t tasted a loss,” Arum told World Boxing News of the six-foot-five, 240-pound Schwarz, a 24-year-old who has fought just twice outside of Germany — both times in the Czech Republic.

“Tyson is such a big, big guy, we didn’t want to put him in with a small guy and Schwarz is a big, big guy. It will make a really compelling fight.

“He was quite willing to take the fight. The terms were negotiated and the idea that he wanted to and is able to fight Tyson Fury — this was never in doubt.”

And the Hall-of-Fame promoter believes his big signing from the UK will fight once more Stateside after his encounter with the German before re-examining a rematch with WBC World heavyweight champion Wilder next year.

“Assuming he wins this fight, he’ll have another appearance in the United States,” Arum said.

“Then hopefully next year in February he’ll end up fighting Wilder.”

Ireland’s youngest professional boxer, 17, stops fourth consecutive opponent

