GAA confirm plans to proceed with 2020 All-Ireland championships

THE GAA HAVE confirmed they will push ahead with this year’s inter-county All-Ireland senior, U20 and minor hurling and football championships following an online meeting of the Ard Comhairle today.

The association will formally proceed with plans following “positive interaction with the Government” and with an understanding that “specific financial supports will be made available.”

The GAA also confirmed that, due to reduced funding amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a “strict series of financial controls” will be used to govern costs as well as team’s preparations during the inter-county season.

Irish county teams will receive a safety plan and accompanying protocols to ensure the safe staging of this year’s competitions but in light of prospective complications associated with travel, English counties will not feature in 2020.

A full statement released this afternoon read: “The GAA’s Ard Chomhairle held a meeting on-line earlier today where it was decided to formally proceed with plans to stage the All-Ireland senior, under-20 and minor inter-county football and hurling championships for 2020.

“The decision was made following positive interaction with the Government and an understanding that specific financial supports will be made available.

Due to the reduced level of funding available as a result of the pandemic, a series of strict financial controls will be put in place by the Association which will govern the costs and preparation of teams.

“In addition to this, a plan and a series of protocols produced by the Association’s Covid Advisory Group, and which will facilitate the safe staging of inter-county games, will be circulated to counties.

“Following consultation with the counties, it was agreed that London, Warwickshire and Lancashire will not be involved in the 2020 championships.

“The special emergency powers for the administration of the Association have been reapproved and extended until December 4.”