GAA announce cessation of activity in Kildare, Offaly and Laois

THE GAA HAVE confirmed a cessation of all activities in Kildare, Offaly and Laois, following today’s news that regional restrictions would be implemented amid an increase of Covid-19 cases in the three counties.

The association, along with the LGFA and An Cumann Camogíochta, say the move will take effect at “all levels and in all codes from midnight tonight until further notice”.

A statement this evening added: “This suspension on activities covers all collective training, matches, in-person meetings and camps.

“GAA grounds and facilities in the affected counties should remain closed until further notice.

“The position will be reviewed by our Gaelic games Covid-19 advisory group next Monday, after which further advice will be issued to clubs in the affected counties.



“The GAA, An Cumann Camogíochta and LGFA encourages all members nationwide to continue to follow public health advice and in counties where activity is still permitted, to follow Gaelic games return to play protocols.”

Similarly the Football Association of Ireland have tonight confirmed a cessation of activities in the three aforementioned counties.

Part of a statement read: “This suspension includes all matches and organised training. The FAI has also called off all INTERSPORT Elverys Summer Soccer Schools in the affected counties for the next two weeks. Full refunds will be made available to all participants.

“The FAI would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused and would encourage everyone involved in the game to follow the Government and Health Service Executive (HSE) guidelines.”

Earlier, it was confirmed that racing will go ahead as planned at the Curragh on Sunday, despite lockdown measures being imposed in Kildare.