This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 7 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

GAA announce cessation of activity in Kildare, Offaly and Laois

The Football Association of Ireland have made a similar announcement.

By The42 Team Friday 7 Aug 2020, 9:46 PM
32 minutes ago 1,303 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5170787
File pic.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
File pic.
File pic.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE GAA HAVE confirmed a cessation of all activities in Kildare, Offaly and Laois, following today’s news that regional restrictions would be implemented amid an increase of Covid-19 cases in the three counties.

The association, along with the LGFA and An Cumann Camogíochta, say the move will take effect at “all levels and in all codes from midnight tonight until further notice”.

A statement this evening added: “This suspension on activities covers all collective training, matches, in-person meetings and camps.

“GAA grounds and facilities in the affected counties should remain closed until further notice.

“The position will be reviewed by our Gaelic games Covid-19 advisory group next Monday, after which further advice will be issued to clubs in the affected counties.
 
“The GAA, An Cumann Camogíochta and LGFA encourages all members nationwide to continue to follow public health advice and in counties where activity is still permitted, to follow Gaelic games return to play protocols.”

Similarly the Football Association of Ireland have tonight confirmed a cessation of activities in the three aforementioned counties.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Part of a statement read: “This suspension includes all matches and organised training. The FAI has also called off all INTERSPORT Elverys Summer Soccer Schools in the affected counties for the next two weeks. Full refunds will be made available to all participants.

“The FAI would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused and would encourage everyone involved in the game to follow the Government and Health Service Executive (HSE) guidelines.”

Earlier, it was confirmed that racing will go ahead as planned at the Curragh on Sunday, despite lockdown measures being imposed in Kildare.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie