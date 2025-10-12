Éire Óg claim Clare double as Emmet Óg Killoe, Kingscourt Stars and Dunloy win county titles

Antrim senior football final

Dunloy Cuchullains 3-12 Clann na hÉireann Cargin 2-8

Carlow senior football semi-final replay

Rathvilly 1-22 Bagenalstown Gaels 1-8.

Cavan senior football final

Kingscourt Stars 2-16 Gowna 0-13

Clare senior football final

Éire Óg Ennis 1-16 St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield 2-6

Cork senior football semi-finals

Newcestown 0-19 Nemo Rangers 2-14 AET

St Finbarrs 2-13 Ballincollig 1-10

Derry senior football semi-final

Sean O’Leary GAC Newbridge 0-21 Slaughtneil 1-16

Donegal senior football final

Kerry senior football quarter-finals

Mid Kerry 1-28 Spa 2-9

Dingle 1-16 v West Kerry 0-13

Laois senior football final

Courtwood 2-12 Portarlington 1-15

Leitrim senior football semi-final replay

Ballinamore SOH 2-13 Fenagh St Caillin’s 0-10.

Longford senior football final

Killoe Young Emmets 2-9 Colmcille 1-11.

Meath senior football final

Monaghan senior football

Semi-finals

Clontibret 2-15 Scotstown 1-12

Inniskeen 0-23 Magheracloone 0-12

Offaly senior football semi-finals

Ferbane 3-19 Edenderry 0-11



Tullamore 1-18 Rhode 2-11

Sligo senior football final

Coolera-Strandhill 3-13 Shamrock Gaels 2-16

Tyrone senior football semi-finals

Carrickmore 1-16 Loughmacrory 0-19

Trillick 1-13 Errigal Ciaran 1-11

Waterford senior football quarter-final

Ballinacourty 2-13 Kilrossanty 0-14

Westmeath senior football semi-final

The Downs 1-20 Mullingar Shamrocks 1-9

Advertisement

*****

ÉIRE ÓG claimed the double in Clare with a 1-16 to 2-6 win over St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield.

The Ennis club’s hurlers bridged a 35-year gap for senior county honours last weekend, while the footballers completed the impressive feat here by securing their fourth title in five years.

Eight dual players featured in both finals: captain Aaron Fitzgerald, Ciaran Russell, David McNamara, Oran Cahill, Darren O’Brien, Darren Moroney, Jarlath Collins and Nially McMahon.

It took an unanswered scoring blitz of 1-8 to turn the tide Éire Óg’s way, having trailed 2-6 to 0-8 in the second half.

Mark McInerney led the scoring with 0-7, which included two two-point frees, while Gavin Cooney’s late goal put daylight between the sides after a hard-fought decider.

The club last won the double as the Ennis Dalcassians in 1929.

In Antrim, Erin’s Own Cargin’s bid for four-in-a-row came a cropper as Dunloy bridged an almost 90-year gap to their last senior football title with a 3-12 to 2-8 win. Sean Elliot led Dunloy’s scoring with 1-8, while Luke McFerran and Nigel Elliot also raised green flags.

Ronan McGoldrick was the match-winner in the Longford senior final, as Emmet Óg Killoe shaded a tight contest with Colmcille 2-9 to 1-11.

2025 @PHMotors SFC

Final Result



Killoe are Longford SFC Champions for the 15th time after overcoming the challenge of Colmcillle in a final that will live long into the memory🏆



Congratulations to Man of the Match Daniel Mimnagh, winning the accolade for a record 4th time!!… pic.twitter.com/f59JOEUMpu — Longford GAA (@OfficialLDGAA) October 12, 2025

A late fisted point from McGoldrick was the decisive score as Killoe won a 15th title.

The Sligo SFC final will go to a replay after a late two-pointer from Shamrock Gaels’ David Quinn reeled in Coolera-Strandhill, who are chasing three-in-a-row.

Quinn’s 1-8 was instrumental in denying the Connacht champions a third straight county title today.

Coolera-Strandhill were 1-10 to 1-5 ahead at half-time, Leo Doherty’s goal in added time giving them a clear advantage after a goal from Dillon McDermott had given Shamrock Gaels early impetus.

Third-quarter goals from Ross Doherty and Sean Murphy had the champions in the ascendency, but Coolera Strandhill stuck to their task. Quinn converted a penalty and his late two-pointer left the final score at Coolera-Strandhill 3-13 Shamrock Gaels 2-16.

In Cavan, Kingscourt Stars won the Oliver Plunkett Cup for the first time in 10 years with a 2-16 to 0-13 win over favourites Gowna.

Two goals in first-half injury time swung the tie Kingscourt’s way. Joe Dillon and Kevin Curtis both raised green flags to leave the interval score at 2-7 to 0-8. Kingscourt were able to keep Gowna at arm’s length in the second half to run out nine-point winners, with Meath’s Jordan Morris leading the scoring with 0-9.

Courtwood and Portarlington are going to a replay in Laois after the county final finished level, 2-12 to 1-15.

In an exciting finish, Portarlington drew level as the game entered additional time with a Paddy O’Sullivan point. Rioghan Murphy put Portarlington into the lead but a Dylan Keane free earned a draw for Courtwood.