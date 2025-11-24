Ulster, Connacht and Munster finals live on TV in this weekend's GAA club action

THIS WEEKEND’S LIVE GAA club games on TV will be broadcast from Armagh, Roscommon, and Thurles.

The Ulster hurling final between Antrim’s Naomh Eoin and Derry’s Slaughtneil is first up on Saturday night on RTÉ 2.

Then on TG4 on Sunday, there is live television coverage of the Connacht football final, Galway’s Moycullen against Roscommon’s St Brigid’s, and the Munster hurling decider, Waterford’s Ballygunner facing Clare’s Éire Óg Ennis.

TG4 will also be livestreaming Sunday’s Ulster football semi-final refixture between Monaghan’s Scotstown and Derry’s Newbridge.

There’s also Leinster football semi-final action this Saturday, along with other key provincial games, while it’s All-Ireland club semi-final time in camogie and ladies football.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Saturday 29 November

Camogie All-Ireland

Senior semi-finals

Athenry (Galway) v Dicksboro (Kilkenny), Kinnegad, 1pm.

Loughgiel Shamrocks (Antrim) v St Finbarr’s (Cork), Ashbourne, 2pm.

Junior semi-finals

St Dominic’s (Roscommon) v St Peter’s Dunboyne (Meath), Banagher, 1pm.

Brídíní Óga Glenravel (Antrim) v Patrickswell (Limerick), Abbotstown, 3pm.

Connacht

Junior football final

Aughavas (Leitrim) v Kiltimagh (Mayo), Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon, 1.30pm.

Ladies Football All-Ireland

Junior semi-final

Cavan Gaels (Cavan) v Cromane (Kerry), Terry Coyle Park, Cavan, 1pm.

Leinster

Senior football semi-finals

Tullamore (Offaly) v Ballyboden St-Enda’s (Dublin), Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 1.30pm.

Athy (Kildare) v Portarlington (Laois), Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 2pm.

Intermediate football semi-final

Hunterstown Rovers (Louth) v Tubberclair (Westmeath), Stabannon Parnells, 1.30pm.

Junior football semi-finals

St Brigid’s Killashee (Louth) v Fighting Cocks (Carlow), Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford, 1.30pm.

Grangenolvin (Kildare) v Barcelona Gaels (Europe), Manguard Park, Hawkfield, 2.30pm.

Munster

Intermediate hurling final

O’Callaghan’s Mills (Clare) v Upperchurch-Drombane (Tipperary), TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, 5pm – Clubber.

Junior hurling final

Kilbrittain (Cork) v Kilrossanty (Waterford), Mallow, 1pm – Clubber.

Ulster

Senior hurling final

Naomh Eoin (Antrim) v Slaughtneil (Derry), Box-It Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 6pm - RTÉ 2.

Junior hurling twinning club final

Thomas McCurtains (London) v Burt (Donegal), McGovern Park, Ruislip, 12.30pm.

Sunday 30 November

Camogie All-Ireland

Intermediate semi-finals

Eglish (Tyrone) v Ballincollig (Cork), Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 1pm.

Killimor (Galway) v Camross (Laois), Trim, 1pm.

Connacht

Senior football final

Moycullen (Galway) v St Brigid’s (Roscommon), King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon, 1pm – TG4.

Ladies Football

Senior semi-finals

Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) v Naomh Eargnait Moneyglass (Antrim), Páirc de Búrca, 2pm.

Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway) v Comeragh Rangers (Waterford), Fr Stephens Park, 2pm.

Intermediate semi-finals

Knockbride (Cavan) v Naomh Abán (Cork), Knockbride, 1pm.

St Fechin’s (Louth) v Caltra (Galway), Integral GAA Grounds, Drogheda, 1.15pm.

Junior semi-final

Muckalee (Kilkenny) v Menlough-Skehana (Galway), Venue TBC.

Leinster

Intermediate football semi-final

Salllins (Kildare) v Clara (Offaly), Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 2pm.

Munster

Senior hurling final

Ballygunner (Waterford) v Éire Óg Ennis (Clare), FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 3pm - TG4.

Scotstown's Darren Hughes comes up against Mark McGrogan of Sean O'Leary Newbridge Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

Ulster

Senior football semi-final (refixture)

Scotstown (Monaghan) v Newbridge (Derry), Box-It Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 4pm - TG4 Player.

Intermediate hurling final