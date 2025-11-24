Ulster, Connacht and Munster finals live on TV in this weekend's GAA club action

THIS WEEKEND’S LIVE GAA club games on TV will be broadcast from Armagh, Roscommon, and Thurles.
The Ulster hurling final between Antrim’s Naomh Eoin and Derry’s Slaughtneil is first up on Saturday night on RTÉ 2.
Then on TG4 on Sunday, there is live television coverage of the Connacht football final, Galway’s Moycullen against Roscommon’s St Brigid’s, and the Munster hurling decider, Waterford’s Ballygunner facing Clare’s Éire Óg Ennis.
TG4 will also be livestreaming Sunday’s Ulster football semi-final refixture between Monaghan’s Scotstown and Derry’s Newbridge.
There’s also Leinster football semi-final action this Saturday, along with other key provincial games, while it’s All-Ireland club semi-final time in camogie and ladies football.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store:
**********
Saturday 29 November
Camogie All-Ireland
Senior semi-finals
Athenry (Galway) v Dicksboro (Kilkenny), Kinnegad, 1pm.
Loughgiel Shamrocks (Antrim) v St Finbarr’s (Cork), Ashbourne, 2pm.
Junior semi-finals
St Dominic’s (Roscommon) v St Peter’s Dunboyne (Meath), Banagher, 1pm.
Brídíní Óga Glenravel (Antrim) v Patrickswell (Limerick), Abbotstown, 3pm.
***
Connacht
Junior football final
Aughavas (Leitrim) v Kiltimagh (Mayo), Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon, 1.30pm.
***
Ladies Football All-Ireland
Junior semi-final
Cavan Gaels (Cavan) v Cromane (Kerry), Terry Coyle Park, Cavan, 1pm.
***
Leinster
Senior football semi-finals
Tullamore (Offaly) v Ballyboden St-Enda’s (Dublin), Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 1.30pm.
Athy (Kildare) v Portarlington (Laois), Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 2pm.
Intermediate football semi-final
Hunterstown Rovers (Louth) v Tubberclair (Westmeath), Stabannon Parnells, 1.30pm.
Junior football semi-finals
St Brigid’s Killashee (Louth) v Fighting Cocks (Carlow), Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford, 1.30pm.
Grangenolvin (Kildare) v Barcelona Gaels (Europe), Manguard Park, Hawkfield, 2.30pm.
***
Munster
Intermediate hurling final
O’Callaghan’s Mills (Clare) v Upperchurch-Drombane (Tipperary), TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, 5pm – Clubber.
Junior hurling final
Kilbrittain (Cork) v Kilrossanty (Waterford), Mallow, 1pm – Clubber.
**********
Saturday 29 November
Camogie All-Ireland
Senior semi-finals
Junior semi-finals
***
Connacht
Junior football final
***
Ladies Football All-Ireland
Junior semi-final
***
Leinster
Senior football semi-finals
Intermediate football semi-final
Junior football semi-finals
***
Munster
Intermediate hurling final
Junior hurling final
***
Ulster
Senior hurling final
Junior hurling twinning club final
**********
Sunday 30 November
Camogie All-Ireland
Intermediate semi-finals
***
Connacht
Senior football final
***
Ladies Football
Senior semi-finals
Intermediate semi-finals
Junior semi-final
***
Leinster
Intermediate football semi-final
***
Munster
Senior hurling final
***
Scotstown's Darren Hughes comes up against Mark McGrogan of Sean O'Leary Newbridge Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO
Ulster
Senior football semi-final (refixture)
Intermediate hurling final
