More Stories
Éire Óg Ennis players celebrate their Munster semi-final. win. INPHO
FreeDates For Diary

Ulster, Connacht and Munster finals live on TV in this weekend's GAA club action

The cameras are in Armagh, Roscommon and Thurles this weekend.
6.52pm, 24 Nov 2025

THIS WEEKEND’S LIVE GAA club games on TV will be broadcast from Armagh, Roscommon, and Thurles.

The Ulster hurling final between Antrim’s Naomh Eoin and Derry’s Slaughtneil is first up on Saturday night on RTÉ 2.

Then on TG4 on Sunday, there is live television coverage of the Connacht football final, Galway’s Moycullen against Roscommon’s St Brigid’s, and the Munster hurling decider, Waterford’s Ballygunner facing Clare’s Éire Óg Ennis. 

TG4 will also be livestreaming Sunday’s Ulster football semi-final refixture between Monaghan’s Scotstown and Derry’s Newbridge.

There’s also Leinster football semi-final action this Saturday, along with other key provincial games, while it’s All-Ireland club semi-final time in camogie and ladies football.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

**********

Saturday 29 November

Camogie All-Ireland

Senior semi-finals

  • Athenry (Galway) v Dicksboro (Kilkenny), Kinnegad, 1pm.
  • Loughgiel Shamrocks (Antrim) v St Finbarr’s (Cork), Ashbourne, 2pm.

Junior semi-finals

  • St Dominic’s (Roscommon) v St Peter’s Dunboyne (Meath), Banagher, 1pm.
  • Brídíní Óga Glenravel (Antrim) v Patrickswell (Limerick), Abbotstown, 3pm.

***

Connacht

Junior football final

  • Aughavas (Leitrim) v Kiltimagh (Mayo), Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon, 1.30pm.

***

Ladies Football All-Ireland

Junior semi-final

  • Cavan Gaels (Cavan) v Cromane (Kerry), Terry Coyle Park, Cavan, 1pm.

***

Leinster

Senior football semi-finals

  • Tullamore (Offaly) v Ballyboden St-Enda’s (Dublin), Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 1.30pm.
  • Athy (Kildare) v Portarlington (Laois), Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 2pm.

Intermediate football semi-final

  • Hunterstown Rovers (Louth) v Tubberclair (Westmeath), Stabannon Parnells, 1.30pm.

Junior football semi-finals

  • St Brigid’s Killashee (Louth) v Fighting Cocks (Carlow), Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford, 1.30pm.
  • Grangenolvin (Kildare) v Barcelona Gaels (Europe), Manguard Park, Hawkfield, 2.30pm.

***

Munster

Intermediate hurling final

  • O’Callaghan’s Mills (Clare) v Upperchurch-Drombane (Tipperary), TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, 5pm – Clubber.

Junior hurling final

  • Kilbrittain (Cork) v Kilrossanty (Waterford), Mallow, 1pm – Clubber.

***

Ulster

Senior hurling final

  • Naomh Eoin (Antrim) v Slaughtneil (Derry), Box-It Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 6pm - RTÉ 2.

Junior hurling twinning club final

  • Thomas McCurtains (London) v Burt (Donegal), McGovern Park, Ruislip, 12.30pm.

**********

Sunday 30 November

Camogie All-Ireland

Intermediate semi-finals

  • Eglish (Tyrone) v Ballincollig (Cork), Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 1pm.
  • Killimor (Galway) v Camross (Laois), Trim, 1pm.

***

Connacht

Senior football final

  • Moycullen (Galway) v St Brigid’s (Roscommon), King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon, 1pm – TG4.

***

Ladies Football

Senior semi-finals

  • Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) v Naomh Eargnait Moneyglass (Antrim), Páirc de Búrca, 2pm.
  • Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway) v Comeragh Rangers (Waterford), Fr Stephens Park, 2pm.

Intermediate semi-finals

  • Knockbride (Cavan) v Naomh Abán (Cork), Knockbride, 1pm.
  • St Fechin’s (Louth) v Caltra (Galway), Integral GAA Grounds, Drogheda, 1.15pm.

Junior semi-final

  • Muckalee (Kilkenny) v Menlough-Skehana (Galway), Venue TBC.

***

Leinster

Intermediate football semi-final

  • Salllins (Kildare) v Clara (Offaly), Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 2pm.

***

Munster

Senior hurling final

  • Ballygunner (Waterford) v Éire Óg Ennis (Clare), FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 3pm - TG4.

***

darren-hughes-comes-up-against-mark-mcgrogan Scotstown's Darren Hughes comes up against Mark McGrogan of Sean O'Leary Newbridge Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

Ulster

Senior football semi-final (refixture)

  • Scotstown (Monaghan) v Newbridge (Derry), Box-It Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 4pm - TG4 Player.

Intermediate hurling final

  • Éire Óg Carrickmore (Tyrone) v Lisbellaw (Fermanagh), Clones, 1pm.
Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie