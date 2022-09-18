Membership : Access or Sign Up
Champions Kilmallock among six teams left in Limerick SHC as Cork SFC heats up

There was plenty of drama in the GAA club competitions on Sunday.

By The42 Team Sunday 18 Sep 2022, 9:45 PM
20 minutes ago 823 Views 0 Comments
The Kilmallock team before last year's Munster final.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
The Kilmallock team before last year's Munster final.
The Kilmallock team before last year's Munster final.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS KILMALLOCK are among the six teams who have reached the knockout stages after the final round of group games were played this weekend.

They played out a 0-24 to 1-21 draw against Doon to book their place in the semi-finals on scoring difference. Na Piarsaigh have also reached the final four after their clash with Ahane finished on 1-22 apiece.

Doon, Kildimo Pallaskenry and South Liberties will all progress to the quarter-finals, along with Patrickswell who relegated Adare after winning by 1-21 to 2-12.

Doon will square off with South Liberties in their quarter-final meeting while  Patrickswell will do battle with Kildimo Pallaskenry.

Meanwhile in the Cork SFC, the pairings for the semi-finals have been confirmed following this weekend’s results.

Nemo Rangers will take on Ballincollig while defending champions St Finbarr’s will square off with Castlehaven.

Nemo Rangers and Castlehaven secured their passage to the final four after wins over Carberry Rangers and Mallow respectively yesterday. Ballincollig booked their first Cork SFC semi-final spot in six years after defeating Carbery by 4-11 to 1-15 today.

Cian Dorgan converted two penalties for the victors while Darren Murphy also helped himself to a brace in the second half. The Barr’s had clinched their semi-final spot earlier in the month.

In the Offaly SHC, Kilcormac-Killoughey have joined Shinrone in the final to ensure a novel pairing in the showpiece. An Alex Kavanagh goal proved crucial for Kilcormac-Killoughey today as they held off a spirited effort from Birr to progress with a 1-19 to 0-17 win. Shinrone booked their place in the decider for the first time since 1960 yesterday.

Eunan Doherty and Leo McLoone both netted for Naomh Conaill as they overcame Glenswilly by 2-10 to 0-10 to progress to the semi-finals of the Donegal SFC. They will join Kilcar, Gaoth Dobhair and St Eunan’s who were all victorious on Saturday.

