Anti-Allianz protesters disrupt GAA Congress in Croke Park

CAMPAIGNERS PROTESTING AGAINST the GAA’s continuing relationship with Allianz disrupted Saturday’s session of the association’s annual Congress in Croke Park, forcing it to be temporarily adjourned.

Delegates were considering motions when protesters arrived into the room, calling on the GAA to end its sponsorship ties with Allianz. Congress was adjourned shortly after their arrival.

A statement sent to The Journal from People Before Profit confirmed that the protest was organised by the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Irish Sport for Palestine and Gaels Against Genocide in Gaza. Protesters gathered at 11am before activists filed into GAA headquarters demanding that the organisation end its sponsorship relationship with Allianz.

Protesters speaking to GAA President Jarlath Burns. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

A United Nations report published in July identified Allianz’s German parent company, through its subsidiary PIMCO, among the companies and corporations which hold Israeli government bonds.

Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin, a People Before Profit candidate in the upcoming Dublin Central by-election, explained that the demonstration began as a march before escalating into an occupation.

“People occupied and managed to actually break into the conference and confronted Jarlath Burns about the Allianz sponsorship of the National League,” he said.

“The Congress meeting adjourned when the protesters got into the meeting.”

Ó Ceannabháin said he was part of a group occupying the lobby area, while others entered the main Congress hall.

“I didn’t manage to get in, I was part of a group occupying the lobby there, but a few people managed to actually get into the thing itself.”

The GAA has repeatedly come under pressure to sever its ties with Allianz, who currently sponsor the hurling and football league competitions. The association said in December that it will retain its sponsorship deal following an Ethics and Integrity Commission report.

However, Ó Ceannabháin described the Ethics and Integrity Commission as “a sham” and criticised its findings.

He also pointed to an open letter signed by approximately 800 current and former players opposing the sponsorship. The call to cut ties with Allianz has been backed by inter-county players and prominent GAA figures, including former Dublin footballer David Hickey and Meath legend and pundit Colm O’Rourke.

“There’s huge opposition from this among the grassroots,” he said. “There was a massive protest today. People coming from all over the country.”

According to Ó Ceannabháin, protesters want a clear commitment from the GAA leadership.

“Very simply that they’re going to drop the deal with Allianz, that they’re going to remove Allianz as a sponsor,” he said.

“It’s about taking a decent and moral stance of not standing for that and just withdrawing the partnership with Allianz,” Ó Ceannabháin added.

Additional reporting from Andrew Walsh of The Journal