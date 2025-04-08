Advertisement
More Stories
Tyrone's Darragh Canavan and Cavan's Jason McLoughlin. ©INPHO
FreeTune in

Here's this week's GAA inter-county schedule and TV coverage

Plenty for fans to enjoy.
11.55am, 8 Apr 2025

THE RTÉ CAMERAS will be broadcasting live from Omagh for Ulster championship action next Sunday, while GAA+ have Leinster football in the spotlight in Newbridge on Saturday night.

The Ulster quarter-final sees Tyrone entertain Cavan, live on The Sunday Game, while the Leinster quarter-final on Saturday sees Kildare host Westmeath.

BBC NI also have the Tyrone-Cavan game live, along with Saturday’s clash of Antrim and Armagh in Corrigan Park.

TG4 broadcast Saturday’s ladies football league finals from Croke Park as Armagh take on Kerry while Cork face Galway, and RTÉ have live camogie league final action from Thurles on Sunday with Cork playing Galway and Offaly going up against Derry.

cork-players-celebrate-with-the-cup Cork players celebrate after last year's All-Ireland camogie final win. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

There’s also a busy schedule of provincial underage championship games this week.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

*****

*****

Tuesday 8 April 

Dalata Hotel Group Munster U20 football championship

Phase 2 Round 2

  • Tipperary v Clare, New Inn, 7pm.

O’Neills Leinster U20 hurling championship

Round 2

  • Galway v Offaly, Ballinasloe, 7.30pm.

*****

Wednesday 9 April

O’Neills Munster U20 hurling championship

Round 3

  • Waterford v Limerick, Cappoquin Logistics Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 7pm - TG4.

Dalata Hotel Group U20 football championship

Connacht

  • Galway v Roscommon, Tuam Stadium, 6.30pm - TG4 app & player.
  • Leitrim v Sligo, Shane McGettigan Park, Drumshanbo, 6.30pm.

Leinster

  • Dublin v Westmeath, Parnell Park, 7.30pm. 
  • Longford v Wicklow, Clonguish, 7.30pm.
  • Wexford v Kildare, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 7.30pm.
  • Carlow v Laois, SETU Carlow Campus, 7.30pm. 
  • Meath v Offaly, Ashbourne, 7.30pm. 

Ulster

  • Cavan v Derry, Kingspan Breffni, 7.30pm.
  • Tyrone v Antrim, O’Neill Park, Dungannon, 7.30pm.
  • Fermanagh v Down, Tempo Maguires, 7.30pm.
  • Armagh v Monaghan, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh,  7.30pm. 

*****

Thursday 10 April

Electric Ireland Leinster minor football championship

  • Dublin v Laois, Parnell Park, 7.30pm.
  • Louth v Offaly, Páirc Baile Fiach, 7.30pm.
  • Kildare v Meath, Cedral St Conleth’s Park, 7.30pm.
  • Westmeath v Longford, Kinnegad, 7.30pm. 
  • Wicklow v Carlow, Netwatch Cullen Park, 7.30pm. 

*****

Friday 11 April

Electric Ireland minor football championship

Connacht

  • Mayo v Sligo, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 6.30pm.
  • Leitrim v Roscommon, Shane McGettigan Park, Drumshanbo, 6.30pm.

*****

Saturday 12 April

Ulster senior football quarter-final

  • Antrim v Armagh, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 12.3opm - BBC Two NI.

Leinster senior football quarter-final

  • Kildare v Westmeath, Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 7pm - GAA+

brian-flanagan Kildare football manager Brian Flanagan. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Christy Ring Cup Round 1

  • Meath v London, St Loman’s Park, Trim, 1pm. 
  • Wicklow v Tyrone, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 1pm.
  • Derry v Donegal, Celtic Park, 3pm.

Nickey Rackard Cup Round 1

  • Mayo v Roscommon, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 3pm.
  • Sligo v Louth, Markievicz Park, 3pm.

Lory Meagher Cup Round 1

  • Lancashire v Longford, Abbottstown GAA Centre of Excellence, 2pm.
  • Monaghan v Leitrim, Grattan Park, Inniskeen, 3pm. 

O’Neills Leinster U20 hurling championship

  • Dublin v Wexford, Parnell Park, 2pm.
  • Kerry v Kildare, Manguard Park, 2.45pm.
  • Offaly v Laois, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 3pm.

Electric Ireland minor hurling championship

Munster

  • Clare v Cork, Tulla, 2pm.

Leinster

  • Carlow v Laois, Netwatch Cullen Park, 1pm.
  • Kildare v Kerry, Manguard Park, 1pm.
  • Wiclow v Antrim, Dowdallshill, 2pm.
  • Westmeath v Meath, Killucan, 2pm.

Electric Ireland minor football championship

Ulster

  • Monaghan v Down, St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, 12pm.

Lidl Ladies Football League Finals

Division 1

  • Armagh v Kerry, Croke Park, 5pm – TG4.

niamh-carmody-celebrates-with-the-brendan-martin-cup Kerry players celebrating last year's All-Ireland ladies football final triumph. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Division 2

  • Cork v Galway, Croke Park, 3pm - TG4.

*****

Sunday 13 April

Leinster senior football quarter-finals

  • Wicklow v Dublin, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 2pm.
  • Meath v Offaly, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 2.30pm.
  • Louth v Laois, Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbriddge, 3pm.

Ulster senior football quarter-final

  • Tyrone v Cavan, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 4.15pm - RTÉ 2 and BBC Two NI.

Nickey Rackard Cup Round 1

  • Fermanagh v Armagh, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 2pm.

Lory Meagher Cup Round 1

  • Warwickshire v Cavan, Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham, 12.30pm. 

Camogie League Finals

Division 1A

  • Cork v Galway, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 2.15pm - RTÉ 2.

Division 1B

  • Offaly v Derry, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 12.15pm -  RTÉ 2. 

Lidl Ladies Football League Finals

Division 3

  • Cavan v Wexford, Integral GAA Grounds, 2pm.

Division 4

  • Antrim v Fermanagh, St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, 3pm.
Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie