Here's this week's GAA inter-county schedule and TV coverage

THE RTÉ CAMERAS will be broadcasting live from Omagh for Ulster championship action next Sunday, while GAA+ have Leinster football in the spotlight in Newbridge on Saturday night.

The Ulster quarter-final sees Tyrone entertain Cavan, live on The Sunday Game, while the Leinster quarter-final on Saturday sees Kildare host Westmeath.

BBC NI also have the Tyrone-Cavan game live, along with Saturday’s clash of Antrim and Armagh in Corrigan Park.

TG4 broadcast Saturday’s ladies football league finals from Croke Park as Armagh take on Kerry while Cork face Galway, and RTÉ have live camogie league final action from Thurles on Sunday with Cork playing Galway and Offaly going up against Derry.

There’s also a busy schedule of provincial underage championship games this week.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Tuesday 8 April

Dalata Hotel Group Munster U20 football championship

Phase 2 Round 2

Tipperary v Clare, New Inn, 7pm.

O’Neills Leinster U20 hurling championship

Round 2

Galway v Offaly, Ballinasloe, 7.30pm.

Wednesday 9 April

O’Neills Munster U20 hurling championship

Round 3

Waterford v Limerick, Cappoquin Logistics Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 7pm - TG4.

Dalata Hotel Group U20 football championship

Connacht

Galway v Roscommon, Tuam Stadium, 6.30pm - TG4 app & player.

Leitrim v Sligo, Shane McGettigan Park, Drumshanbo, 6.30pm.

Leinster

Dublin v Westmeath, Parnell Park, 7.30pm.

Longford v Wicklow, Clonguish, 7.30pm.

Wexford v Kildare, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 7.30pm.

Carlow v Laois, SETU Carlow Campus, 7.30pm.

Meath v Offaly, Ashbourne, 7.30pm.

Ulster

Cavan v Derry, Kingspan Breffni, 7.30pm.

Tyrone v Antrim, O’Neill Park, Dungannon, 7.30pm.

Fermanagh v Down, Tempo Maguires, 7.30pm.

Armagh v Monaghan, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 7.30pm.

Thursday 10 April

Electric Ireland Leinster minor football championship

Dublin v Laois, Parnell Park, 7.30pm.

Louth v Offaly, Páirc Baile Fiach, 7.30pm.

Kildare v Meath, Cedral St Conleth’s Park, 7.30pm.

Westmeath v Longford, Kinnegad, 7.30pm.

Wicklow v Carlow, Netwatch Cullen Park, 7.30pm.

Friday 11 April

Electric Ireland minor football championship

Connacht

Mayo v Sligo, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 6.30pm.

Leitrim v Roscommon, Shane McGettigan Park, Drumshanbo, 6.30pm.

Saturday 12 April

Ulster senior football quarter-final

Antrim v Armagh, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 12.3opm - BBC Two NI.

Leinster senior football quarter-final

Kildare v Westmeath, Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 7pm - GAA+

Christy Ring Cup Round 1

Meath v London, St Loman’s Park, Trim, 1pm.

Wicklow v Tyrone, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 1pm.

Derry v Donegal, Celtic Park, 3pm.

Nickey Rackard Cup Round 1

Mayo v Roscommon, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 3pm.

Sligo v Louth, Markievicz Park, 3pm.

Lory Meagher Cup Round 1

Lancashire v Longford, Abbottstown GAA Centre of Excellence, 2pm.

Monaghan v Leitrim, Grattan Park, Inniskeen, 3pm.

O’Neills Leinster U20 hurling championship

Dublin v Wexford, Parnell Park, 2pm.

Kerry v Kildare, Manguard Park, 2.45pm.

Offaly v Laois, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 3pm.

Electric Ireland minor hurling championship

Munster

Clare v Cork, Tulla, 2pm.

Leinster

Carlow v Laois, Netwatch Cullen Park, 1pm.

Kildare v Kerry, Manguard Park, 1pm.

Wiclow v Antrim, Dowdallshill, 2pm.

Westmeath v Meath, Killucan, 2pm.

Electric Ireland minor football championship

Ulster

Monaghan v Down, St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, 12pm.

Lidl Ladies Football League Finals

Division 1

Armagh v Kerry, Croke Park, 5pm – TG4.

Division 2

Cork v Galway, Croke Park, 3pm - TG4.

Sunday 13 April

Leinster senior football quarter-finals

Wicklow v Dublin, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 2pm.

Meath v Offaly, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 2.30pm.

Louth v Laois, Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbriddge, 3pm.

Ulster senior football quarter-final

Tyrone v Cavan, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 4.15pm - RTÉ 2 and BBC Two NI.

Nickey Rackard Cup Round 1

Fermanagh v Armagh, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 2pm.

Lory Meagher Cup Round 1

Warwickshire v Cavan, Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham, 12.30pm.

Camogie League Finals

Division 1A

Cork v Galway, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 2.15pm - RTÉ 2.

Division 1B

Offaly v Derry, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 12.15pm - RTÉ 2.

Lidl Ladies Football League Finals

Division 3

Cavan v Wexford, Integral GAA Grounds, 2pm.

Division 4