Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 22 September, 2019
All-Ireland winners Corofin progress while finalists Dr Crokes start Kerry campaign with 20-point win

Meanwhile, Derrygonnelly completed a five-in-a-row in Fermanagh.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 22 Sep 2019, 6:53 PM
Ian Burke scored a crucial goal for Corofin.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Ian Burke scored a crucial goal for Corofin.
Ian Burke scored a crucial goal for Corofin.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Corofin have booked their place in the Galway SFC semi-finals while finalists Dr Crokes began their Kerry campaign with a 20-point win.

An Ian Burke goal helped the back-to-back All-Ireland holders to a six-point win over Mountbellew-Moylough.

The six-in-a-row Galway champions will now progress to the final four of the competition where they will take on Salthill/Knocknacarra who edged out Claregalway in the other quarter-final that took place today.

The Tuam Stars and Moycullen will contest the other semi-final.

Meanwhile, the defending Kerry champions Dr Crokes registered a 3-26 to 1-12 victory over Rathmore in the opening round of the county championship.

Kerry legend and Crokes stalwart Tony Brosnan posted 1-11 for the winners, while Micheal Burns chipped in with 1-5 and David Shaw scored 0-5 on the way to a comprehensive victory.

Elsewhere in Round 1 of the Kerry championship, there were wins for Killarney Legion, West Kerry, Kerins O’Rahillys, South Kerry and St Brendan’s.

There was joy for the Derrygonnelly Harps who collected their fifth Fermanagh SFC crown in-a-row following a four-point win over Roslea in the county final.

It was a low-scoring affair for much of the first half, with Derrygonelly leading by 0-2 to 0-1 after 20 minutes before Roslea scored a freak goal from distance to edge them in front.

The score came from nothing as Niall Cosgrove delivered a long ball into the Derrygonnelly penalty area which bypassed everyone before bouncing into the net.

But Roslea would only score two more points for the rest of the game as the champions Derrygonnelly took control to secure the win and their fifth consecutive county title.

There was plenty of drama in the Clare SFC quarter-final as extra-time was required to separate Éire Óg Ennis and Doonbeg.

Doonbeg scored two crucial goals in extra-time through Enda Doyle and Colm Dillon to edge out the battle and book their spot in the semi-finals.

In Cork, Douglas got the better of Ballincollig in the senior quarter-final. The sides were level at 0-7 apiece at half-time before Douglas pulled away in the second half.

They were two points in front when Conor Russell scored a vital goal in the 53rd minute to extend their advantage. Niall Hartnett popped up with the last score of the game to ensure a six-point victory for Douglas.

There were wins for Padraig Pearses and Strokestown in the Roscommon quarter-finals, with Fuerty and 2013 All-Ireland winners St Brigid’s bowing out.

Finally in Mayo, Castlebar Mitchels defeated Knockmore to book their place in the semi-finals of the senior championship.

Clare SFC quarter-final
Éire Óg Ennis 1-12 Doonbeg 4-8 (AET)

Cork SFC quarter-final
Ballincollig 0-9 Douglas 1-12

Fermanagh SFC final
Derrygonnelly Harps 0-10 Roslea Shamrocks 1-3

Galway SFC quarter-finals
Salthill-Knocknacarra 0-13 Claregalway 1-9
Corofin 1-16 Mountbellew-Moylough 1-10

Kerry SFC Round 1
Killarney Legion 1-16 Kilcummin 1-12
St Brendan’s 2-11 East Kerry 1-12
Kenmare District 2-17 West Kerry 2-18 (AET)
South Kerry 3-16 Shannon Rangers 1-10
Dr Crokes 3-26 Rathmore 1-12
Kerins O’Rahilly’s 2-15 Kenmare Shamrocks 1-17

Mayo SFC quarter-final
Castlebar Mitchels 1-12 Knockmore 0-13

Roscommon SFC quarter-finals
Padraig Pearses 4-12 St Brigids 2-12
Fuerty 1-8 Strokestown 1-10

