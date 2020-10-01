GAA ask teams to avoid huddles and celebrations 'involving close physical contact'

THE GAA HAVE asked county boards to discourage team huddles while celebrations ‘involving close physical contact’ should also be avoided in the weeks ahead.

In a memo sent to county boards, Croke Park announced a review of their Covid restrictions following engagement with NPHET. They asked that the guidelines are discussed with all teams still involved in competitions.

“We are requesting that all of our units actively discourage huddles before, during and after games in the days and weeks ahead,” said the regulations, which were signed off by John Horan and Tom Ryan.

They have asked for all teams to avoid:

Team photographs (unless in seated area conforming to social distancing)

Shaking hands with other players and personnel

Celebrations and commiserations involving close physical contact Players are also expected to: Follow Public Health Advice with respect to personal hygiene and etiquette

Social distance from broadcasters if and when being interviewed

Refrain from swapping their shirts

Avoid congregating in indoor areas or passing through pitch-side tunnels at the same time as opponents.

The email concluded: “We appreciate the challenges some of these restrictions pose but as public health measures and as part of GAA efforts to tackle the spread of the virus, compliance is crucial.”

The GAA say they’ll continue to review the restrictions on an ongoing basis.

