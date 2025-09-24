McGrath, Morris, and Hayes nominated for Hurler of the Year award

TIPPERARY FORWARDS JOHN McGrath and Jake Morris, and Cork attacker Brian Hayes are the three players in the running for the 2025 Hurler of the Year award.

The trio have been shortlisted after a brilliant series of displays throughout this year’s championship.

McGrath and Morris excelled as Tipperary were crowned All-Ireland champions. Loughmore-Castleiney forward McGrath hit 2-2 in the final win over Cork, raising seven green flags across the course of the championship. Nenagh Éire Óg player Morris chipped in with 0-2 in the success over Cork and had impressed throughout the summer.

Hayes, part of the Cork side convincingly defeated in the final, had been one of their key figures in their run to the decider, scoring two goals in the opener against Clare and matching that tally in the semi-final victory over Dublin.

All three are first-time Hurler of the Year nominees. McGrath is the only one of the trio to have won an All-Star before, honoured in 2016.

The last Tipperary winner of this award was Séamus Callanan in 2019, while Jerry O’Connor was the last Cork winner back in 2005.

The nominations were chosen by a panel of Gaelic Games journalists from across, print, radio, TV and digital media.

The PwC All-Stars will be shown live on RTÉ at a special banquet on Friday 7 November.

2025 PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year Nominees

John McGrath (Tipperary)

Jake Morris (Tipperary)