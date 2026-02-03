5 games live on TV-streaming in GAA hurling league next weekend

FIVE HURLING LEAGUE games will get the live broadcast treatment next weekend.
Top billing goes to Saturday night’s repeat of last year’s All-Ireland hurling final as champions Tipperary travel to face Cork, a game live on RTÉ.
TG4 have Wexford against Carlow on Saturday, while on Sunday their live TV games see Waterford host Offaly and Limerick entertain Kilkenny. The meeting of Kildare and Antrim is live on the TG4 app, while there will be deferred TV coverage of that match.
Waterford against Dublin on Saturday is the live ladies football league game on TG4, while there’s also midweek coverage of the Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cup semi-finals.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store.
*****
Wednesday 4 February
Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals
DCU v Mary Immaculate College, DCU Sportsgrounds, 6pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.
University of Limerick v University of Galway, UL Grounds, 8pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.
*****
Thursday 5 February
Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup semi-finals
Queens University v University of Limerick, DCU Sportsgrounds, 6pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.
UCC v University of Galway, Mardyke, 8pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.
UCC players after last week's Sigerson Cup quarter-final victory. Nick Elliott / INPHO
Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO
*****
Saturday 7 February
Allianz Hurling League
Division 1A
Division 1B
Division 2
Division 3
Division 4
—
Lidl Ladies Football League Division 1
Bríd McMaugh of Waterford scores a point against Kerry yesterday. Tom Beary / SPORTSFILE Tom Beary / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE
—
Munster SAFC (Corn Uí Mhuiri) final
Leinster SAHC (Corn Uí Dhuill) final
Leinster SAFC (Br Bosco Cup) final
*****
Sunday 8 February
Allianz Hurling League
Division 1A
Kilkenny's Derek Lyng and Limerick's John Kiely. Ken Sutton / INPHO Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO
Division 1B
Division 2
Division 3
Division 4
Allianz Football League
Division 4
—
Lidl Ladies Football League Division 1
—
Connacht SAHC Schools final
Ulster SAFC (MacRory Cup) final
*****
