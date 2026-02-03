More Stories
Tipperary's Jake Morris and Cork's Shane Barrett. James Crombie/INPHO
FreeDates For Diary

5 games live on TV-streaming in GAA hurling league next weekend

The clash of Tipperary and Cork is the standout game.
5.05pm, 3 Feb 2026

FIVE HURLING LEAGUE games will get the live broadcast treatment next weekend.

Top billing goes to Saturday night’s repeat of last year’s All-Ireland hurling final as champions Tipperary travel to face Cork, a game live on RTÉ.

TG4 have Wexford against Carlow on Saturday, while on Sunday their live TV games see Waterford host Offaly and Limerick entertain Kilkenny. The meeting of Kildare and Antrim is live on the TG4 app, while there will be deferred TV coverage of that match.

Waterford against Dublin on Saturday is the live ladies football league game on TG4, while there’s also midweek coverage of the Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cup semi-finals.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store.

*****

Wednesday 4 February

Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals

  • DCU v Mary Immaculate College, DCU Sportsgrounds, 6pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.
  • University of Limerick v University of Galway, UL Grounds, 8pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

*****

Thursday 5 February

Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup semi-finals

  • Queens University v University of Limerick, DCU Sportsgrounds, 6pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.
  • UCC v University of Galway, Mardyke, 8pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

michael-mcsweeney-kevin-oreilly-emmet-daly-and-donncha-desmond-after-the-game UCC players after last week's Sigerson Cup quarter-final victory. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

*****

Saturday 7 February

Allianz Hurling League

Division 1A

  • Cork v Tipperary, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.30pm - RTÉ 2.

Division 1B

  • Wexford v Carlow, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 5.15pm - TG4.

Division 2

  • Kerry v London, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 12.30pm.
  • Derry v Mayo, Celtic Park, Derry, 1pm.

Division 3

  • Armagh v Roscommon, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 2.30pm.

Division 4

  • Sligo v Lancashire, Enniscrone, 1pm.
  • Monaghan v Longford, Inniskeen, 2pm.

Lidl Ladies Football League Division 1

  • Waterford v Dublin, Cappoquin Logistics Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 2.45pm - TG4.

kerry-v-waterford-lidl-ladies-national-football-league-division-1-round-2 Bríd McMaugh of Waterford scores a point against Kerry yesterday. Tom Beary / SPORTSFILE Tom Beary / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

Munster SAFC (Corn Uí Mhuiri) final

  • Tralee CBS v High School Clonmel, Mallow, 1.30pm.

Leinster SAHC (Corn Uí Dhuill) final

  • Kilkenny CBS v St Kieran’s College, UPMC Nowlan Park, 12pm.

Leinster SAFC (Br Bosco Cup) final

  • Marist College Athlone v Coláiste Mhuire Mullingar, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 1pm.

*****

Sunday 8 February

Allianz Hurling League

Division 1A

  • Waterford v Offaly, Azzuri Walsh Park, 1.45pm - TG4
  • Limerick v Kilkenny, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 3.45pm - TG4.

Related Reads
Jason Forde fires a hat-trick as five-star Tipperary romp to 18-point win
Cork boss believes 'the fellas above' are turning hurling into soccer with new rules
Cork weather Galway storm to secure second league win on the bounce

derek-lyng-and-john-kiely Kilkenny's Derek Lyng and Limerick's John Kiely. Ken Sutton / INPHO Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

Division 1B

  • Clare v Down, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 1.30pm.
  • Kildare v Antrim, Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbridge, 2pm - TG4 app and player

Division 2

  • Westmeath v Meath, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm.

Division 3

  • Tyrone v Wicklow, Garvaghey, 1pm.
  • Fermanagh v Louth, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 2pm.

Division 4

  • Warwickshire v Leitrim, Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham, 2pm.

Allianz Football League

Division 4

  • Waterford v Longford, Cappoquin Logistics Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 2pm.

Lidl Ladies Football League Division 1

  • Armagh v Cork, St Patrick’s Dromintee, 1pm.
  • Galway v Kildare, Venue TBC, 2pm.
  • Meath v Kerry, Venue TBC, 2pm.

Connacht SAHC Schools final

  • St Raphael’s Loughrea v Presentation Athenry, Duggan Park, Ballinasloe, 1pm.

Ulster SAFC (MacRory Cup) final

  • St Patrick’s Academy Dungannon v Abbey CBS Newry, Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 3pm.

*****

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie