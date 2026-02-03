5 games live on TV-streaming in GAA hurling league next weekend

FIVE HURLING LEAGUE games will get the live broadcast treatment next weekend.

Top billing goes to Saturday night’s repeat of last year’s All-Ireland hurling final as champions Tipperary travel to face Cork, a game live on RTÉ.

TG4 have Wexford against Carlow on Saturday, while on Sunday their live TV games see Waterford host Offaly and Limerick entertain Kilkenny. The meeting of Kildare and Antrim is live on the TG4 app, while there will be deferred TV coverage of that match.

Waterford against Dublin on Saturday is the live ladies football league game on TG4, while there’s also midweek coverage of the Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cup semi-finals.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store.

*****

Wednesday 4 February

Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals

DCU v Mary Immaculate College, DCU Sportsgrounds, 6pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

University of Limerick v University of Galway, UL Grounds, 8pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

*****

Thursday 5 February

Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup semi-finals

Queens University v University of Limerick, DCU Sportsgrounds, 6pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

UCC v University of Galway, Mardyke, 8pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

UCC players after last week's Sigerson Cup quarter-final victory. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

*****

Saturday 7 February

Allianz Hurling League

Division 1A

Cork v Tipperary, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.30pm - RTÉ 2.

Division 1B

Wexford v Carlow, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 5.15pm - TG4.

Division 2

Kerry v London, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 12.30pm.

Derry v Mayo, Celtic Park, Derry, 1pm.

Division 3

Armagh v Roscommon, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 2.30pm.

Division 4

Sligo v Lancashire, Enniscrone, 1pm.

Monaghan v Longford, Inniskeen, 2pm.

—

Lidl Ladies Football League Division 1

Waterford v Dublin, Cappoquin Logistics Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 2.45pm - TG4.

Bríd McMaugh of Waterford scores a point against Kerry yesterday. Tom Beary / SPORTSFILE Tom Beary / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

—

Munster SAFC (Corn Uí Mhuiri) final

Tralee CBS v High School Clonmel, Mallow, 1.30pm.

Leinster SAHC (Corn Uí Dhuill) final

Kilkenny CBS v St Kieran’s College, UPMC Nowlan Park, 12pm.

Leinster SAFC (Br Bosco Cup) final

Marist College Athlone v Coláiste Mhuire Mullingar, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 1pm.

*****

Sunday 8 February

Allianz Hurling League

Division 1A

Waterford v Offaly, Azzuri Walsh Park, 1.45pm - TG4



Limerick v Kilkenny, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 3.45pm - TG4.

Kilkenny's Derek Lyng and Limerick's John Kiely. Ken Sutton / INPHO Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

Division 1B

Clare v Down, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 1.30pm.

Kildare v Antrim, Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbridge, 2pm - TG4 app and player

Division 2

Westmeath v Meath, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm.

Division 3

Tyrone v Wicklow, Garvaghey, 1pm.

Fermanagh v Louth, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 2pm.

Division 4

Warwickshire v Leitrim, Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham, 2pm.

Allianz Football League

Division 4

Waterford v Longford, Cappoquin Logistics Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 2pm.

—

Lidl Ladies Football League Division 1

Armagh v Cork, St Patrick’s Dromintee, 1pm.

Galway v Kildare, Venue TBC, 2pm.

Meath v Kerry, Venue TBC, 2pm.

—

Connacht SAHC Schools final

St Raphael’s Loughrea v Presentation Athenry, Duggan Park, Ballinasloe, 1pm.

Ulster SAFC (MacRory Cup) final

St Patrick’s Academy Dungannon v Abbey CBS Newry, Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 3pm.

*****