Saturday 25 May, 2019
Louth 0-1 Dublin 0-1

Dublin are level against Louth as Cormac Costello converts from a ’45. We’re all square with six minutes on the clock.

Mayo 0-2 Roscommon 0-0

A second successive score for Mayo, who appear very comfortable early on here. Darren Coen on target to double his side’s advantage.

Louth 0-1 Dublin 0-0

Louth take the lead against Dublin with an early score thanks to Ryan Burns, who was a late replacement shortly before throw-in in place of Sam Mulroy.

Mayo 0-1 Roscommon 0-0

After Rob Hennelly initially missed the chance to break the deadlock from a close-range free, Mattie Ruane kicks over the bar to get Mayo up and running with a minute on the clock. A tidy finish in front of goal with his right boot.

A strong travelling support from the capital this evening up in Laois.

Some pre-game reading material ahead of throw-in:

We’ve now just 15 minutes away in this evening’s two games in Connacht and Leinster. The All-Ireland champions have taken to the field in Portlaoise as Dublin prepare to face Louth shortly. The warm-ups are underway.

It’s half-time at the Athletic Grounds with Tyrone taking a hefty 1-16 to 0-5 lead into the break against Antrim. Tiernan McCann with the goal as Mickey Harte’s men lead by 14 points at the break. Impressively, there’s been 10 different scorers for the Red Hand so far.

Mattie Donnelly with another score for Tyrone, who now lead 0-9 to 0-3 against Antrim. He drives through his opponent’s defence yet again before knocking the ball over Padraig Nugent’s crossbar from close range.

Mattie Donnelly Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Meath are continuing to pull away against Carlow with a little over five minutes left to go. Andy McEntee’s men are closing in on a Leinster semi-final spot, with Michael Newman tacking on another score to bring his personal tally to 1-5.

Mayo and Roscommon also get underway at 7pm this evening in Castlebar. Both teams have arrived at MacHale Park ahead of throw-in.

The Dubs have arrived in Portlaoise ahead of their Leinster quarter-final meeting with Louth at 7pm. Jim Gavin’s men are seeking a ninth consecutive provincial title this season, with Dublin failing to taste a single defeat in Leinster since the 2010 decider against Meath all those years ago at Croke Park.

Meanwhile in Ulster, Mattie Donnelly has knocked over another point for Tyrone to see his side take a 0-4 to 0-1 lead against Antrim with ten minutes on the clock. Peter Harte, Cathal McShane and Michael Cassidy with the other scores for Mickey Harte’s side.

The latest from O’Moore Park sees Meath 2-10 to 0-7 ahead against Carlow with 20 minutes left on the clock. Carlow have been reduced to 14 men, after  Seán Murphy was dismissed for a straight red card. Mickey Newman and Padraic Harnan with first-half goals for Meath.

Good evening everybody, you’re very welcome along to our minute-by-minute tracker of this evening’s championship football action from across Leinster, Connacht and Ulster.

As we speak Meath and Carlow are currently battling it out in the Leinster quarter-finals, with Tyrone and Antrim set to get underway in the Ulster SFC quarter-final very shortly at 6pm.

We will be bringing you all the latest scores from both those games, while focussing on the two other massive clashes in Castlebar and Portlaoise, as Mayo face Roscommon in the first Connacht semi-final and defending All-Ireland champions Dublin meet Louth.

Stick with us, it promises to be a busy evening of football action across the provinces as this year’s championship kicks into gear.

Today’s fixtures…

Leinster SFC

Meath v Carlow, Portlaoise, 5pm
Dublin v Louth, Portlaoise, 7pm

Connacht SFC

Mayo v Roscommon, Castlebar, 7pm

Ulster SFC

Tyrone v Antrim, Athletic Grounds, 6pm

