6:04PM

Good evening everybody, you’re very welcome along to our minute-by-minute tracker of this evening’s championship football action from across Leinster, Connacht and Ulster.

As we speak Meath and Carlow are currently battling it out in the Leinster quarter-finals, with Tyrone and Antrim set to get underway in the Ulster SFC quarter-final very shortly at 6pm.

We will be bringing you all the latest scores from both those games, while focussing on the two other massive clashes in Castlebar and Portlaoise, as Mayo face Roscommon in the first Connacht semi-final and defending All-Ireland champions Dublin meet Louth.

Stick with us, it promises to be a busy evening of football action across the provinces as this year’s championship kicks into gear.

Today’s fixtures…

Leinster SFC

Meath v Carlow, Portlaoise, 5pm

Dublin v Louth, Portlaoise, 7pm

Connacht SFC

Mayo v Roscommon, Castlebar, 7pm

Ulster SFC

Tyrone v Antrim, Athletic Grounds, 6pm