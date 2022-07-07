Kelly and McDaid scoop men's Player of the Month awards for June

TONY KELLY OF Clare and Galway’s Cillian McDaid scooped the PwC GAA/GPA Players of the Month Awards winners for June in hurling and football respectively.

Doireann O’Sullivan (Cork) and Caoimhe Costelloe (Limerick), meanwhile, were winners of the football and camogie awards. are June winners of the PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month Awards for football and camogie.

Though Clare’s championship curdled in limp defeat to Kilkenny in the All-Ireland semi-finals last weekend, Kelly starred in June, sending an epic Munster final to extra-time by chopping a sideline cut over the bar against Limerick.

McDaid, meanwhile, was as responsible as anyone else for Galway’s squeezing past Armagh in their thrilling All-Ireland quarter-final. He won the game’s Man of the Match award, having scored 1-2 from play in a game Galway snuck on penalties.

O’Sullivan was in free-scoring form for Cork throughout June, her stand-out performance featuring a 1-7 contribution in a win over Waterford which secured Cork’s place in the All-Ireland quarter-final. Costelloe’s displays were key in Limerick’s progress to the All-Ireland quarter-finals, including her 2-10 against Down (1-2 from play), with Waterford awaiting in the first knock-out round.