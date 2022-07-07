Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 21°C Thursday 7 July 2022
Advertisement

Kelly and McDaid scoop men's Player of the Month awards for June

Doireann O’Sullivan (Cork) and Caoimhe Costelloe (Limerick), meanwhile, were winners of the football and camogie awards.

By The42 Team Thursday 7 Jul 2022, 2:14 PM
44 minutes ago 867 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5810581
Tony Kelly poses with his award.
Image: David Fitzgerald/SPORTSFILE
Tony Kelly poses with his award.
Tony Kelly poses with his award.
Image: David Fitzgerald/SPORTSFILE

TONY KELLY OF Clare and Galway’s Cillian McDaid scooped the PwC GAA/GPA Players of the Month Awards winners for June in hurling and football respectively. 

Doireann O’Sullivan (Cork) and Caoimhe Costelloe (Limerick), meanwhile, were winners of the football and camogie awards. are June winners of the PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month Awards for football and camogie.

Though Clare’s championship curdled in limp defeat to Kilkenny in the All-Ireland semi-finals last weekend, Kelly starred in June, sending an epic Munster final to extra-time by chopping a sideline cut over the bar against Limerick. 

McDaid, meanwhile, was as responsible as anyone else for Galway’s squeezing past Armagh in their thrilling All-Ireland quarter-final. He won the game’s Man of the Match award, having scored 1-2 from play in a game Galway snuck on penalties.

O’Sullivan was in free-scoring form for Cork throughout June, her stand-out performance featuring a 1-7 contribution in a win over Waterford which secured Cork’s place in the All-Ireland quarter-final. Costelloe’s displays were key in Limerick’s progress to the All-Ireland quarter-finals, including her 2-10 against Down (1-2 from play), with Waterford awaiting in the first knock-out round.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie