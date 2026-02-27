The three candidates aiming to become the next GAA President

TONIGHT AT GAA Congress, the successor to Jarlath Burns as GAA President will be selected.

For a number of factors, not least the name recognition, his track record as a footballer of renown, and a media personality, Burns was perhaps one of the most high-profile figures to hold the position.

His term has already witnessed key changes, with a final year to come.

What the next GAA President will inherit is nonetheless significant. The ongoing stasis around the development of Casement Park, controversy surrounding the Allianz sponsorship of flagship competitions, and the integration of the GAA with camogie and ladies football, are among the hot topics.

Here, we profile the three candidates in the running.

*****

1. Derek Kent (Wexford)

Elected as Wexford chairman in December 2016, the Taghmon/Camross clubman was up until recently the Leinster Council chairman.

His organisational abilities were recognised locally as he fulfilled the role of games administrator in Wexford.

After serving as chairman of his own county, Kent then went on the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee from 2021 to 2024. During this time, he dealt with a major storm when the committee proposed that five counties; Louth, Leitrim, Cavan, Fermanagh and Longford should be omitted from the GAA’s hurling leagues from 2025, but the idea was shot down.

Derek Kent. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Thought to be the favourite for the post, though he will face stiff competition from Ger Ryan, Kent also brings the benefit of serious experience in stadium development, having served on the national infrastructure committee for nine years.

He works for his family business, Kent Stainless Steel, which is a major employer in the county.

There have been two previous GAA Presidents, Michael Kehoe from 1949-52, and Patrick Breen before him, 1924-26.

*****

2. Ger Ryan (Tipperary)

Just after finishing a spell as chairman of the Munster Council, 2022 to 2025, Ryan is from the Templederry Kenyons club.

He served as chairman of his own club from 1991 to 1994. A former Tipperary county board chairman, he also performed the duties of secretary and treasurer of the Tipperary Supporter’s Club for a decade from 1999. Around that time, Ryan was also the logistics and liaison officer for the county senior hurling team.

After that he was brought onto a number of various committees to fulfil administrative roles. He was the PRO in Tipperary from 2009 for four years, before becoming Munster Council PRO.

Ger Ryan with former Donegal Doctor, Kevin Moran. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Other roles he has held within the Munster Council include the chairing the Coaching and Games Committee, vice-chairman itself, while before all that he was a Tipperary delegate.

He chaired the GAA’s Medical, Scientific and Welfare Committee from 2012 to 2018.

It’s been half a century since Tipperary had a GAA President, the famous Séamus Ó Riain serving from 1967-70.

A former member of the GAA’s Management Committee and Central Council, Ryan is very well-connected throughout the higher ends of GAA administration. He works as the chief executive officer at Acorn Life.

*****

3. John Murphy (Sligo)

The third candidate to declare his candidacy, Murphy is the one with most renown for his playing activities, having been on the Sligo team that won only their second Connacht senior football title back in 1975.

He also later served as selector for the county’s flagship team.

From the Tubberburry club, Murphy served as chairman of his county two decades ago. He then progressed to become the Connacht Council President.

In recent years, he was elected as a representative of congress and a trustee of the association.

John Murphy presents the Connacht League hurling title to New York. Evan Logan / INPHO Evan Logan / INPHO / INPHO

Seen as a safe pair of hands, he has also served time in finance committees and was chairman when Sligo bought and developed their centre of excellence in Strandhill.

He also led the national infrastructure committee, and has sat on the national finance committee.

It is far from a coincidence that all three candidates have a solid background in development and finance, an area where the GAA has shown itself to be virtually recession-proof.

Murphy is an auctioneer by trade and is aiming to become the first GAA President from Sligo.

*****

