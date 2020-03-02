GAA announce re-fixture details for postponed league games and new date for hurling final

THE GAA HAVE announced re-fixture details for recently postponed league games, plus the schedule for the remaining hurling league fixtures.
The Allianz Hurling League Division 1 final will now take place on the same weekend as the Allianz Football League finals on 28/29 March.
The Division 1 hurling quarter-final ties are pushed back to the weekend of 14/15 March, with the semi-finals taking place a week later.
On Saturday night, Fermanagh will host Armagh in Enniskillen for the re-fixed Division 2 football encounter, while Limerick and Waterford clash in Division 1A at LIT Gaelic Grounds.
Galway and Tipperary face-off in Salthill on Sunday in a game that will be televised live on TG4, while the broadcaster will air deferred coverage of Westmeath vs Carlow in the Division 1 hurling relegation play-off.
When considering these rearrangements, the CCCC say their aim was to minimise disruption to the scheduling of club games in April and May.
Saturday
Allianz Football League
Division 2
Fermanagh v Armagh, Brewster Park, 7pm
Allianz Hurling League
Division 1A
Limerick v Waterford, LIT Gaelic Grounds, 7pm
Sunday
Allianz Hurling League
Division 1 relegation play-off
Westmeath v Carlow, TEG Cusack Park, 2pm (TG4 – deferred)
Division 1A
Galway v Tipperary, Pearse Stadium, 2pm (TG4 – live)
Division 2A
Offaly v Antrim, Bord na Mona O’Connor Park, 2pm
Division 2B
Derry v Kildare, Celtic Park, 2pm
Division 2 relegation play-off
London v Warwickshire, McGovern Park, 1pm
