Dublin: 4 °C Monday 2 March, 2020
GAA announce re-fixture details for postponed league games and new date for hurling final

The Division 1 hurling decider will now take place on the same weekend of the football finals.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 2 Mar 2020, 5:44 PM
1 hour ago 2,269 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5029987
Galway's Conor Whelan is tackled by Ronan Maher of Tipperary.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Galway's Conor Whelan is tackled by Ronan Maher of Tipperary.
Galway's Conor Whelan is tackled by Ronan Maher of Tipperary.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

THE GAA HAVE announced re-fixture details for recently postponed league games, plus the schedule for the remaining hurling league fixtures.

The Allianz Hurling League Division 1 final will now take place on the same weekend as the Allianz Football League finals on 28/29 March.

The Division 1 hurling quarter-final ties are pushed back to the weekend of 14/15 March, with the semi-finals taking place a week later.

On Saturday night, Fermanagh will host Armagh in Enniskillen for the re-fixed Division 2 football encounter, while Limerick and Waterford clash in Division 1A at LIT Gaelic Grounds. 

Galway and Tipperary face-off in Salthill on Sunday in a game that will be televised live on TG4, while the broadcaster will air deferred coverage of Westmeath vs Carlow in the Division 1 hurling relegation play-off.

When considering these rearrangements, the CCCC say their aim was to minimise disruption to the scheduling of club games in April and May.

Saturday

Allianz Football League

Division 2
Fermanagh v Armagh, Brewster Park, 7pm

Allianz Hurling League

Division 1A
Limerick v Waterford, LIT Gaelic Grounds, 7pm

Sunday

Allianz Hurling League

Division 1 relegation play-off
Westmeath v Carlow, TEG Cusack Park, 2pm (TG4 – deferred)

Division 1A
Galway v Tipperary, Pearse Stadium, 2pm (TG4 – live)

Division 2A
Offaly v Antrim, Bord na Mona O’Connor Park, 2pm

Division 2B
Derry v Kildare, Celtic Park, 2pm

Division 2 relegation play-off
London v Warwickshire, McGovern Park, 1pm

