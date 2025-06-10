IT’S DECIDING WEEKEND in the group stages of the All-Ireland senior football championship, as the Sam Maguire race heats up.
There are some big games ahead, with RTÉ and GAA+ broadcasting five of them.
The GAA subscription service have a Saturday evening triple-header in store: Roscommon v Cork, and Galway v Armagh and Dublin v Derry in the Group of Death.
The RTÉ 2 cameras pitch up for a Sunday afternoon double bill as Donegal and Mayo, and Monaghan and Down, go head-to-head.
There’s lots more down for decision across another busy weekend, including the All-Ireland senior hurling preliminary quarter-finals and the last eight stage of the Tailteann Cup. GAA+ will show games from both competitions.
Then you have both All-Ireland minor hurling semi-finals on TG4, as well as live ladies football action. The camogie championships also continue, though there’s a break in the senior campaign.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store:
*****
Saturday 14 June
All-Ireland SFC Round 3
Group 2
Kerry v Meath, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 4.15pm.
Roscommon v Cork, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 4.15pm - GAA+.
Group 4
Galway v Armagh, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 6.30pm - GAA+.
Dublin v Derry, Páirc Esler, Newry, 6.30pm - GAA+.
All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-finals
Laois v Tipperary, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise 1.45pm – GAA+.
Kildare v Dublin, Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 4pm.
Tailteann Cup quarter-finals
Fermanagh v Sligo, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 5pm.
Kildare v Offaly, Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 6.30pm.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Here's this week's GAA inter-county schedule and TV coverage
IT’S DECIDING WEEKEND in the group stages of the All-Ireland senior football championship, as the Sam Maguire race heats up.
There are some big games ahead, with RTÉ and GAA+ broadcasting five of them.
The GAA subscription service have a Saturday evening triple-header in store: Roscommon v Cork, and Galway v Armagh and Dublin v Derry in the Group of Death.
The RTÉ 2 cameras pitch up for a Sunday afternoon double bill as Donegal and Mayo, and Monaghan and Down, go head-to-head.
There’s lots more down for decision across another busy weekend, including the All-Ireland senior hurling preliminary quarter-finals and the last eight stage of the Tailteann Cup. GAA+ will show games from both competitions.
Then you have both All-Ireland minor hurling semi-finals on TG4, as well as live ladies football action. The camogie championships also continue, though there’s a break in the senior campaign.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store:
*****
Saturday 14 June
All-Ireland SFC Round 3
Group 2
Group 4
All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-finals
Tailteann Cup quarter-finals
TG4 All-Ireland ladies football championship
Senior – Round 2
Group 3
Group 1
Group 4
Group 2
Junior – Round 2
Group B
Group A
Glen Dimplex All-Ireland camogie championship
Intermediate – Round 2
Group 1
Group 2
Premier junior – Round 3
GAA All-Ireland junior football championship
Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor hurling championship semi-final
*****
Sunday 15 June
All-Ireland SFC Round 3
Group 1
Group 3
Tailteann Cup quarter-finals
Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor hurling championship semi-final
TG4 All-Ireland ladies football championship
Intermediate - Round 3
Group 4
Group 1
Group 2
Group 3
Junior – Round 3
Group A
Group B
*****
- Additional reporting from Emma Duffy
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Coming Up GAA GAA Listings on the menu