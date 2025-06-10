Here's this week's GAA inter-county schedule and TV coverage

IT’S DECIDING WEEKEND in the group stages of the All-Ireland senior football championship, as the Sam Maguire race heats up.

There are some big games ahead, with RTÉ and GAA+ broadcasting five of them.

The GAA subscription service have a Saturday evening triple-header in store: Roscommon v Cork, and Galway v Armagh and Dublin v Derry in the Group of Death.

The RTÉ 2 cameras pitch up for a Sunday afternoon double bill as Donegal and Mayo, and Monaghan and Down, go head-to-head.

There’s lots more down for decision across another busy weekend, including the All-Ireland senior hurling preliminary quarter-finals and the last eight stage of the Tailteann Cup. GAA+ will show games from both competitions.

Then you have both All-Ireland minor hurling semi-finals on TG4, as well as live ladies football action. The camogie championships also continue, though there’s a break in the senior campaign.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

*****

Saturday 14 June

All-Ireland SFC Round 3

Group 2

Kerry v Meath, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 4.15pm.

Roscommon v Cork, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 4.15pm - GAA+.

Group 4

Galway v Armagh, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 6.30pm - GAA+.

Dublin v Derry, Páirc Esler, Newry, 6.30pm - GAA+.

All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-finals

Laois v Tipperary, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise 1.45pm – GAA+.

Kildare v Dublin, Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 4pm.

Tailteann Cup quarter-finals

Fermanagh v Sligo, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 5pm.

Kildare v Offaly, Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 6.30pm.

TG4 All-Ireland ladies football championship

Advertisement

Senior – Round 2

Group 3

Kildare v Meath, Hawkfield, 12.45pm - TG4.

Group 1

Donegal v Galway, Naomh Padraig Leifear, 2pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Group 4

Dublin v Leitrim, Parnell Park, 2pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Group 2

Cork v Kerry, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2.30pm - TG4.

Junior – Round 2

Group B

Antrim v London, Tir Na nOg Randalstown, 1pm.

Group A

Limerick v Derry, TBC, 6pm.

Glen Dimplex All-Ireland camogie championship

Intermediate – Round 2

Group 1

Westmeath v Antrim, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm.

Meath v Offaly, Trim, 4pm.

Group 2

Down v Kerry, Liatroim Fontenoys GAC, 2pm.

Kildare v Carlow, Manguard Park Pitch 1, 2.30pm.

Premier junior – Round 3

Tyrone v Armagh, Healy Park, Omagh, 2pm.

Laois v Louth, Rathdowney, 2pm.

Wicklow v Roscommon, TBC, 2pm.

GAA All-Ireland junior football championship

New York v US GAA, Gaelic Park, New York, 5pm.

Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor hurling championship semi-final

Kilkenny v Waterford, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 7.30pm - TG4.

*****

Sunday 15 June

All-Ireland SFC Round 3

Group 1

Donegal v Mayo, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon, 4pm - RTÉ 2.

Tyrone v Cavan, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 4pm.

Group 3

Louth v Clare, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 2pm.

Monaghan v Down, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 2pm - RTÉ 2.

Tailteann Cup quarter-finals

Wicklow v Westmeath, Echelon Park, 1.15pm – GAA+.

Limerick v Wexford, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 3.45pm – GAA+.

Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor hurling championship semi-final

Clare v Cork, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 12.45pm - TG4.

TG4 All-Ireland ladies football championship

Intermediate - Round 3

Group 4

Wexford v Clare, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 1pm.

Group 1

Roscommon v Fermanagh, Kiltoom, 2pm.

Group 2

Tyrone v Westmeath, Stewartstown Harps GFC, 2pm.

Group 3

Wicklow v Monaghan, TBC, 2pm.

Junior – Round 3

Group A

Louth v Kilkenny, Integral GAA Grounds, 2pm.

Group B

Longford v Carlow, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm.

*****

- Additional reporting from Emma Duffy