Advertisement
More Stories
Galway's Cein Darcy against Armagh's Rory Grugan and Rian O'Neill in Croke Park last year. Bryan Keane/INPHO
FreeComing Up

Here's this week's GAA inter-county schedule and TV coverage

Plenty for fans to get stuck into.
3.00pm, 10 Jun 2025

IT’S DECIDING WEEKEND in the group stages of the All-Ireland senior football championship, as the Sam Maguire race heats up.

There are some big games ahead, with RTÉ and GAA+ broadcasting five of them.

The GAA subscription service have a Saturday evening triple-header in store: Roscommon v Cork, and Galway v Armagh and Dublin v Derry in the Group of Death.

The RTÉ 2 cameras pitch up for a Sunday afternoon double bill as Donegal and Mayo, and Monaghan and Down, go head-to-head.

There’s lots more down for decision across another busy weekend, including the All-Ireland senior hurling preliminary quarter-finals and the last eight stage of the Tailteann Cup. GAA+ will show games from both competitions.

Then you have both All-Ireland minor hurling semi-finals on TG4, as well as live ladies football action. The camogie championships also continue, though there’s a break in the senior campaign.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

*****

Saturday 14 June

All-Ireland SFC Round 3

Group 2

  • Kerry v Meath, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 4.15pm.
  • Roscommon v Cork, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 4.15pm - GAA+.

Group 4

  • Galway v Armagh, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 6.30pm - GAA+.
  • Dublin v Derry, Páirc Esler, Newry, 6.30pm - GAA+.

All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-finals

  • Laois v Tipperary, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise 1.45pm – GAA+.
  • Kildare v Dublin, Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 4pm.

Tailteann Cup quarter-finals

  • Fermanagh v Sligo, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 5pm.
  • Kildare v Offaly, Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 6.30pm.

TG4 All-Ireland ladies football championship

Senior – Round 2 

Group 3

  • Kildare v Meath, Hawkfield, 12.45pm - TG4.

Group 1

  • Donegal v Galway, Naomh Padraig Leifear, 2pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Group 4

  • Dublin v Leitrim, Parnell Park, 2pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Group 2 

  • Cork v Kerry, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2.30pm - TG4.

Junior – Round 2 

Group B

  • Antrim v London, Tir Na nOg Randalstown, 1pm.

Group A

  • Limerick v Derry, TBC, 6pm.

Glen Dimplex All-Ireland camogie championship

Intermediate – Round 2 

Group 1

  • Westmeath v Antrim, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm.
  • Meath v Offaly, Trim, 4pm.

Group 2

  • Down v Kerry, Liatroim Fontenoys GAC, 2pm.
  • Kildare v Carlow, Manguard Park Pitch 1, 2.30pm.

Premier junior – Round 3 

  • Tyrone v Armagh, Healy Park, Omagh, 2pm.
  • Laois v Louth, Rathdowney, 2pm.
  • Wicklow v Roscommon, TBC, 2pm.

GAA All-Ireland junior football championship 

  • New York v US GAA, Gaelic Park, New York, 5pm.

Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor hurling championship semi-final

  • Kilkenny v Waterford, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 7.30pm - TG4.

*****

Sunday 15 June

All-Ireland SFC Round 3

Group 1

  • Donegal v Mayo, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon, 4pm - RTÉ 2.
  • Tyrone v Cavan, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 4pm.

Group 3

  • Louth v Clare, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 2pm.
  • Monaghan v Down, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 2pm - RTÉ 2.

Tailteann Cup quarter-finals

  • Wicklow v Westmeath, Echelon Park, 1.15pm – GAA+.
  • Limerick v Wexford, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 3.45pm – GAA+.

Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor hurling championship semi-final

  • Clare v Cork, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 12.45pm - TG4.

TG4 All-Ireland ladies football championship

Intermediate - Round 3

Group 4 

  • Wexford v Clare, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 1pm.

Group 1 

  • Roscommon v Fermanagh, Kiltoom, 2pm.

Group 2 

  • Tyrone v Westmeath, Stewartstown Harps GFC, 2pm.

Group 3 

  • Wicklow v Monaghan, TBC, 2pm.

Junior – Round 3

Group A

  • Louth v Kilkenny, Integral GAA Grounds, 2pm.

Group B

  • Longford v Carlow, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm.

*****

- Additional reporting from Emma Duffy

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie