GAAGO to stream non-televised league fixtures for €5 per match

GAA FANS WILL be able to watch all inter-county GAA games live when the Allianz National Leagues return next weekend.

The GAA announced on Friday that all non-televised games will be available live and on-demand through its GAAGO streaming platform at a cost of €5 per match.

Matches which are broadcast on domestic TV in Ireland will only be available to GAAGO customers outside the island of Ireland. The Division 1 meeting of Dublin and Meath is scheduled to be shown live by eir Sports.

The move marks the first time that the GAAGO service has streamed live inter-county games for an Irish audience.

The platform will host seven games on Saturday 17 October including the Division 1 football clash between Monaghan and Kerry, and a further six on Sunday 18 October including the Division 2A, 2B and 3B hurling finals.

“Providing viewing access to games, albeit through a screen rather than in person for many of our members, has been of utmost importance in recent months and GAAGO’s first step into the domestic streaming market for upcoming Allianz League matches is a continuation of this endeavour,” GAA president John Horan said.

