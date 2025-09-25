Advertisement
Sean O'Shea and David may be in line for more All-Stars. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
FreeAll-Stars

10 for Donegal and 9 for Kerry as All-Star football nominations are announced

12 different counties recognised by the nominations process.
7.00am, 25 Sep 2025

BEATEN ALL-IRELAND finalists Donegal lead the way with nominations over winners Kerry for the 2025 PwC GAA/GPA All-Star football awards.

Donegal have ten players recognised while Kerry have nine seeking to cap a great year for the Kingdom with an individual award.  

The theme continues with Leinster champions Louth trailing behind Meath – who they beat in the provincial final. Meath have five nominees to Louth’s three.

Elsewhere, there were nominations for beaten Ulster finalists Armagh with five, Monaghan and Galway (three), two for Tyrone and Dublin, while Mayo, Down and Derry have a solitary nominee each.  

In figures that match exactly with the hurling equivalents, 16 of the nominees were previous All-Star recipients, while five players from last year’s All-Star team are in the running again this year; Peader Mogan, Craig Lennon, John Maher, Oisín Conaty and Rob Finnerty.

The nominations were chosen by a panel of Gaelic Games journalists from across print, radio, TV and digital media.

The PwC All-Stars will be shown live on RTÉ at a banquet on Friday November 7.

 

2025 PwC GAA/GPA All-Star Football Nominations.

Goalkeepers

  • Shane Ryan (Kerry)
  • Rory Beggan (Monaghan)
  • Ethan Rafferty (Armagh)

 Defenders

  • Brian Ó Beaglaíoch (Kerry)
  • Jason Foley (Kerry)
  • Gavin White (Kerry)
  • Michael Breen (Kerry)
  • Brendan McCole (Donegal)
  • Finbarr Roarty (Donegal)
  • Peadar Mogan (Donegal)
  • Ciarán Moore (Donegal)
  • Ciarán Caulfield (Meath)
  • Seán Rafferty (Meath)
  • Craig Lennon (Louth)
  • Jarly Óg Burns (Armagh)
  • Ross McQuillan (Armagh)
  • Niall Devlin (Tyrone)
  • Kieran McGeary (Tyrone)
  • Dessie Ward (Monaghan)
  • Jack Coyne (Mayo)
  • Ryan McHugh (Donegal)

Midfielders

  • Michael Langan (Donegal)
  • Joe O’Connor (Kerry)
  • Odhran Murdock (Down)
  • Conor Glass (Derry)
  • John Maher (Galway)
  • Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne (Dublin)

Forwards

  • David Clifford (Kerry)
  • Paudie Clifford (Kerry)
  • Seán O’Shea (Kerry)
  • Michael Murphy (Donegal)
  • Conor O’Donnell (Donegal)
  • Rob Finnerty (Galway)
  • Sam Mulroy (Louth)
  • Shane O’Donnell (Donegal)
  • Oisín Conaty (Armagh)
  • Matthew Thompson (Galway)
  • Michael Bannigan (Monaghan)
  • Matthew Costello (Meath)
  • Jordan Morris (Meath)
  • Ryan Burns (Louth)
  • Ciaran Thompson (Donegal)
  • Rory Grogan (Armagh)
  • Ciaran Kilkenny (Dublin)
  • Ruairi Kinsella (Meath)
