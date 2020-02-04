This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 4 February, 2020
Joyce makes 2 changes to Galway side for trip to Donegal

Sean Kelly and Mikey Boyle come into the team.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 4 Feb 2020, 10:35 PM
58 minutes ago 1,809 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4992826
The Galway team before taking on Kerry.
Image: Keith Wiseman/INPHO
The Galway team before taking on Kerry.
The Galway team before taking on Kerry.
Image: Keith Wiseman/INPHO

PADRAIC JOYCE HAS named the Galway team to face Donegal this weekend, showing two changes from the side that narrowly lost to Kerry.  

The Tribesmen defeated Monaghan in the opening round, before conceding 1-1 in the closing stages in a defeat to the Kingdom in Tralee last Sunday

Sean Kelly replaces Johnny Duane at corner-back, while former Galway minor captain Mikey Boyle comes into the attack in place of Finnian Ó Laoi. 

Ronan Steede remains the only Corofin player in the team and starts at midfield. The remainder of Corofin’s county crew are expected to return to the panel over the coming weeks. 

Throw-in at Letterkenny’s O’Donnell Park is 2pm for Sunday’s Division 1 Allianz Football League game.

Galway 

1. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore McHales)

2. Sean Kelly (Moycullen)
3. Sean Mulkerrin (Aran Islands)
4. Johnny Heaney (Kilannin)

5. Gary O’Donnell (Tuam Stars)
6. John Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough)
7. Cillian McDaid (Monivea/Abbey)

8. Ronan Steede (Corofin)
9. Cein D’Arcy (Caherlistrane)

10. Eamonn Brannigan (St Michael’s)
11. Damien Comer (Annaghdown)
12. Michael Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough)

13. Robert Finnerty (Salthill-Knocknacarra)
14. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)
15. Mikey Boyle (Killererin)

