Stephen Walsh equalises to give Drogheda a share of the spoils in Galway

League of Ireland Men’s Premier Division

Galway United 1

Drogheda United 1

IT WILL BE Sunday before Galway or Drogheda can tell if this was a point gained or two lost. After a lackluster first half and an exciting second, a share of the spoils seemed right.

The home team were on the front foot in the first quarter. Wing-backs Burns and Esua fulfilled their brief and peppered the box with crosses.

As he often does, Conor Keeley commanded the skies. Luke Dennison was alert when needed. Drogheda were comfortable but ineffective going forward. The home team’s only chance of note was when David Hurley drove a low free that crashed back off the ‘keeper.

The weather compounded the misery of the first half, one that will unfortunately be remembered for a nasty collision between Dara McGuinness and the barrier wall.

Advertisement

The attacker had to be substituted after chasing a loose ball in the 35th minute. It was an incident that raises uncomfortable questions about the suitability of the barriers in use across many top-tier grounds.

The on-pitch drama all unfolded in the second half. Drogheda went ahead after classy cameos from Andrew Quinn, Owen Lambe and finally Luke Heeney, whose chip crept in at the far post.

Brendan Clarke stirred his side into action, driving from 70 yards an effort that was barely contained by Dennison. The ‘keeper managed to save from Jimmy Keohane soon after, his defenders bailed him out when Patrick Hickey hit the rebound, but Stephen Walsh eventually forced it over the line for 1-1.

Galway United enjoyed the better of it and only a few offside calls could halt their gallop. All were well flagged by linesman Eoin Harte.

Kevin Doherty saw his side shipping some water and made some smart changes that turned the tide. Warren Davis and Thomas Oluwa made a difference.

They hit a purple patch late on and could have snatched a winner. Keeley, Kieran Cruise both had their moments, Clarke did enough to maintain his goal and protect a point.

Galway United: Clarke; Esua, Buckley, Brouder, Burns; McGuinness (McCarthy 38,

Slevin 82), Bolger (Piesold 82), Hickey, Hurley, Keohane (Sivi 90); Walsh

Drogheda United: Dennison; Lambe; Bolger, Keeley, Quinn, Kane (Cruise 79);

Farrell (Stretton 75), Markey Heeney; Thomas (Oluwa 79), Kareem (Davis 66)

Ref: K O’ Sullivan