Galway in control as they earn second win of season against Dundalk

Galway United 2

Dundalk 0

GALWAY UNITED RAN out comfortable winners against a disjointed Dundalk in Eamonn Deacy Park.

Although they controlled the tie for large swathes, it took two corners to eventually undo a shaky defence. They came at critical times, midway through each half which allowed a strong and determined home team to see the game out comfortably.

Referee Mark Houlihan waved away two strong penalty shouts in the first 15 minutes. Stephen Walsh hit the deck at a set-piece. Minutes later the ball appeared to make contact with the arm of Andy Boyle. Neither claim was deemed sufficient for a spot kick.

Aodh Dervin’s had the first big chance in the 21st minute. A loose Zak Johnson header saw the Longford man through on goal. He hit a half-volley that clipped the top of the bar.

The pressure eventually told. David Hurley fired a corner towards the back stick. Ross Munro was under severe pressure and couldn’t clear his lines, his punch only aided the ball on its way to the net.

The Scot was in trouble minutes later when he failed to clear his lines with Walsh proving a menace in the box.

United couldn’t capitalise on this or another couple of nervy moments in the Dundalk box in a first half they controlled.

They had less joy in the second. Dundalk attacked more purposefully after the introduction of Cameron Elliot. Sam Durrant was busy too and James Gullan was close with a shot from the edge of the box.

The revival ended when Maurice Nugent showed the most desire to get on the end of Conor McCormack’s corner. His header powered home and his side never looked back, cruising to a second win against Dundalk this season.

Galway United: Clarke; Esua, Slevin. Brouder, Kazeem; Dervin (O’ Sullivan 62), Nugent (Buckley 81), McCormack, Hurley (Aouachria 62), McCarthy (Gaxha 85); Walsh

Dundalk: Munro; Davies, Johnson, Boyle, Animasahun (Elliot 45), Mounteney (Muller 34); Horgan, Doyle (Kenny 81), Bradshaw; Durrant (O’ Kane 69 6), Gullan

Ref: M Houlihan