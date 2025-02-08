Galway earn morale-boosting victory over Clare

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A

Galway 2-21

Clare 0-20

Kevin Egan reports from Pearse Stadium

THEY SHOULD have let Micheál Donoghue build the Children’s Hospital.

Two weeks ago, Galway supporters trudged out of Pearse Stadium, their confidence every bit as battered as the post-Storm-Éowyn Irish nation was at the time, following their demolition at the hands of Tipperary. The air was glum, as there was an acceptance that a rebuild of an ageing team had been forced upon them.

Now a fortnight later they’ve gone to Nowlan Park to pick up a win over Kilkenny, and an explosive burst of scores before half-time accounted for All-Ireland champions Clare tonight, albeit it was a Clare team with just four of last year’s starting All-Ireland final team there for the throw in.

If only the Department of Health knew that there was a man out there who could oversee such a rapid reconstruction project.

Last week it was Declan McLoughlin who put his hand up as a serious contender for a starting jersey when 2025 begins to warm up after he scored 2-2 against the Cats. Tonight he was replaced by Anthony Burns, and the Loughrea attacker went one further by reaching that tally by half-time.

Corner-backs Dan Loftus and Darren Morrissey were others who showed a strong hand with Tom Monaghan’s graph also trending upwards as a potential midfield option, but Donoghue could also build around a few cornerstones in the form of Conor Whelan and Evan Niland, who added to the potency of the Tribesmen.

Whelan put his name on two first-half scores but he also was the focal point of the attack, winning plenty of primary possession and playing a key role in Burns’ second goal.

The first of the two green flags, while facilitated by a good turnover from Morrissey and a quick Monaghan pass, was all about Burns’ touch and finish. The two majors came in the middle of a 2-7 to 0-2 run in the 15 minutes before half-time, and while Galway were the better side for most of the contest, that was effectively the difference.

Clare’s only purple patch was in the opening quarter-hour when Ryan Taylor and Patrick Crotty struck some excellent points to lay down a marker from key central positions, but once Galway started to establish dominance close to their own goal, the home side settled, albeit initially with a heavy dependence on frees from Niland.

2-15 to 0-11 up at the interval, Galway continued to have the better of things after half-time. But the same zip and vim was no longer in their play, as instead of turning their possession into scores, they instead started working their way towards a tally of 10 second-half wides.

Against different opposition that might have been a problem, but Clare simply didn’t have the wherewithal to eat into the lead in any meaningful way.

The introduction of Aron Shanagher added some heft while Tony Kelly also got minutes, chipping in with a late point.

It was never going to make any difference here. But with a crucial relegation showdown against Wexford next on the agenda, Brian Lohan will no doubt be relieved to have that comfort, while knowing that the time for such rampant experimentation might be coming to an end.

Scorers for Galway: Evan Niland 0-9 (0-7f, 0-1 65), Anthony Burns 2-3, Tom Monaghan 0-2, Conor Whelan 0-2, Dan Loftus 0-1, Darren Morrissey 0-1, Pádraic Mannion 0-1, Jason Flynn 0-1f, Seán Linnane 0-1.

Scorers for Clare: Aidan McCarthy 0-11 (0-8f), Ryan Taylor 0-2, Patrick Crotty 0-2, David Reidy 0-2, Cian Galvin 0-1, Jack O’Neill 0-1, Tony Kelly 0-1.

GALWAY:

1 Darach Fahy (Ardrahan)

2 Dan Loftus (Turloughmore)

3 Daithí Burke (Turloughmore)

4 Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields)

5 Pádraic Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)

6 Gavin Lee (Clarinbridge)

7 Cillian Trayers (Turloughmore)

8 Cianan Fahy (Ardrahan)

9 Tom Monaghan (Craughwell)

10 John Fleming (Meelick-Eyrecourt)

13 Evan Niland (Clarinbridge)

11 Tiernan Killeen (Loughrea)

12 Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)

14 Conor Whelan (Kinvara)

15 Anthony Burns (Loughrea)

Subs:

17 Fintan Burke (St. Thomas’) for D Burke (13)

23 Kevin Cooney (Sarsfields) for Concannon (46)

26 Jason Flynn (Tommy Larkins) for Niland (46)

22 Seán Linnane (Turloughmore) for Fleming (53)

20 Eoin Lawless (Athenry) for Trayers (66)

CLARE:

16 Eamonn Foudy (Inagh Kilnamona)

2 Ian McNamara (Killanena)

5 Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones)

4 Adam Hogan (Feakle)

7 Cian Galvin (Clarecastle)

6 Ross Hayes (Crusheen)

17 Jack O’Neill (Clooney-Quin)

21 Paddy Donnellan (Broadford)

8 Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin)

9 Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

10 Patrick Crotty (Scariff)

12 Seán Rynne (Inagh Kilnamona)

20 Aidan McCarthy (Inagh Kilnamona)

15 David Reidy (Éire Óg)

18 Keith Smyth (Killanena)

Subs:

24 Rory Hayes for Lohan (35+2)

14 Aron Shanagher for Smyth (48)

19 Colm O’Meara (Clonlara) for Rynne (53)

25 Tony Kelly (Ballyea) for Donnellan (55)

11 David Conroy (St. Joseph’s Doora-Barefield) for

Referee: Michael Kennedy (Tipperary)