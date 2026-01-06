Galway 'hopeful' of Conroy's involvement for 2026 as Thompson to miss league

GALWAY FOOTBALL MANAGER Pádraic Joyce says he is ‘hopeful’ that experienced midfielder Paul Conroy will be involved with the squad for the 2026 season, while they must plan for the league without talented forward Matthew Thompson.

The 2024 Footballer of the Year Conroy made his senior bow for the Tribesmen in 2008 and has managed to produce some of the best performances of his career after breaking both legs in 2018. A regular starter in recent seasons, Conroy was utilised as an impact sub at times in 2025 including their shock All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Meath.

Joyce says he has been in contact with Conroy recently and is confident that he will be available for the upcoming season.

“I spoke to Paul a couple of times. Paul had his second child there back in early November so he’s busy at the moment. But I’d be fairly hopeful he’d come back and stay with us. But we’ll get a final decision on that probably in the next couple of weeks.”

Matthew Thompson will be unavailable for Galway’s Division 1 league campaign as he is studying abroad as an Erasmus student. The Salthill-Knocknacarra star emerged as one of the most exciting forwards in Gaelic football last season, ending his debut campaign with a nomination for Young Footballer of the Year.

Joyce explained that Thompson’s time abroad may even clash with the Connacht championship.

Galway manager Pádraic Joyce. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“He has developed really well last year. But he’s heading off on Erasmus in January. And we won’t have him for the National League, and probably the Connacht championship. He’s not back until May. So, he’ll be a bit of a loss to us. But it’ll give someone else the chance to step up.”

Galway have suffered other losses in personnel following the departure of forwards Johnny Heaney and Tomo Culhane. Joyce confirmed their exits from the squad, a story which was first reported this morning by the Irish Examiner.

“Tomo has had some serious hamstring injuries,” Joyce added. “So, he’s gone away to get his body right so he can try and get himself ready to play inter-county. He’s been in the panel with us for the last three or four years. He’s had a lot of niggles and injuries coming to big games.

“And Johnny is a stalwart of Galway. He’s been with us for numerous years. He was there before I got involved and the way he plays, he could be gone after I’m gone. But he’s just taken a year out. He got recently married there as well. So, he’s decided he can’t commit to this year.”

Turning to other key members of the Galway panel, Joyce revealed that star forward Damien Comer is “away at the minute” focusing on getting his body right for the season after struggling with injuries in recent years.

John Maher in action for Galway. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Meanwhile, John Maher is expected to feature in the league after suffering “a nasty” injury during the Galway senior championship which resulted in a “couple of bones broken in his ankle.” Maher suffered the injury during Salthill-Knocknacarra’s county semi-final win over Corofin, but Joyce says he is progressing well with his recovery.

“He’s back doing a little bit of walking and stuff off the crutches. He’ll be fine but it’ll probably take a bit of time. He’ll see action at the league but he probably won’t see the early doors. He’ll probably go to the back end of it before he sees any.”

John Divilly has stepped away from the Galway backroom team for 2026 but the addition of the IRFU’s former head of High Performance Coach Development, Daragh Sheridan has provided a huge boost. Joyce says his input is already creating a positive impact with the group as they prepare to face Leitrim this weekend in the FBD League.

“I’ve known Daragh for the last couple of years. He was involved in the background of the hurling team last year, he’s a Galway man. And when he stepped down from the IRFU this year, we spoke to him and got him involved.

“He’s a high-performance guy, and he’s worked at a really high level in the IRFU. And his results can be seen on the pitch with what he’s given out there.

“We’re looking at the same kind of thing over here. He’s been for a couple of sessions with the lads so far, and they’ve related really well to him. I’m looking forward to him for the year.”

Galway football manager Pádraic Joyce was speaking at the launch of the FBD Connacht League