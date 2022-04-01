Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 1 April 2022
No Shane Walsh as Galway name team for league final against Roscommon

Pádraic Joyce rings the changes ahead of Sunday’s Division 2 decider in Croke Park.

By Emma Duffy Friday 1 Apr 2022, 10:07 AM
Absent from matchday squad: Shane Walsh.
Absent from matchday squad: Shane Walsh.
GALWAY WILL BE without star forward Shane Walsh for Sunday’s Division Two National Football League final against Galway in Croke Park [throw-in 1.45pm, live on TG4].

Tribe boss Pádraic Joyce named his team last night, with Walsh absent from the matchday 26, having been an injury doubt.

The Kilkerrin-Clonberne sharpshooter has struggled with an ongoing back injury, and didn’t feature in last week’s 1-20 to 1-15 defeat to Anthony Cunningham’s Rossies in the group stages.

Joyce rings the changes from that starting 15, with seven switches in personnel in total.

Damien Comer starts at full-forward, having been an injury concern of late (hamstring), with Liam Silke, John Daly, Dylan McHugh, Paul Conroy, Robert Finnerty and Cillian McDaid also in from the get-go.

Sean Fitzgerald, Tony Gill, Cathal Sweeney, Finnian Ó Laoí, Dylan Canney, Paul Kelly and Eoin Finnerty all drop out, with all but Canney and Finnerty included on the bench.

The Tribe enjoyed an impressive league campaign up to last week’s loss, and will be eyeing a pre-championship boost against their neighbours at HQ.

Joyce’s side then face Mayo in Connacht championship fare in Castlebar on 24 April.

Galway (v Roscommon)

1.Conor Flaherty (Claregalway)

2. Jack Glynn (Claregalway), 3. Kieran Molloy (Corofin) 4. Liam Silke (Corofin)

5. Dylan McHugh (Corofin), 6. John Daly (Mountbellew Moylough), 7 Cillian McDaid (Monivea Abbey)

8. Sean Kelly (Moycullen, captain), 9. Paul Conroy (St James’)

10. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard), 11. Niall Daly (Kilconly), 12 Johnny Heaney (Killannin)

13. Robert Finnerty (Salthill/Knocknacarra), 14. Damien Comer (Annaghdown), 15 Dessie Conneely (Moycullen).

