Shamrock Rovers prevail thanks to Galway man Gaffney

Galway 0

Shamrock Rovers 1

Caomhán O’Connell reports from Eamonn Deacy Park

A SCRAPPY goal for Shamrock Rovers was enough to decide a stuttering contest in Eamonn Deacy Park.

Galway man Rory Gaffney had the easiest of finishes after a defensive lapse at a corner early in the second.

It continued a horrific run for the Tribesmen, who haven’t beaten Rovers since 2006.

Nevertheless, much of the narrative focused on them and their unblemished start to the season. Their opening half befitted their newfound status.

It was an unusually calm night in Terryland, with a rare sell-out crowd. Local historians suggested it was only the fourth such sellout for a regular league game since 1995.

The first half had plenty to recommend it outside of clear-cut chances. One came in the 43rd minute. Moses Dyer curled a 20-yard free-kick toward the top corner. Leon Pohls soared through the air to stop it in its tracks.

The acrobatics were enough to ensure the deadlock remained at the break. United were competent at the back, save a scare where Evan Watts’s clearance cannoned off the head

of Rory Gaffney. The ricochet sailed just over the bar.

Pohls had been unconvincing at the other end, too, when he failed at the first attempt to gather a through ball, with Stephen Walsh hovering. He dived on the loose ball to atone for his mistake.

A goalkeeping mistake eventually told. Watts came to claim a corner early in the second but cleared neither ball nor man. Lee Grace won the header handily, and Tuam’s Rory Gaffney hacked home for a 1-0 lead.

A response from United was slow to materialise. Dyer and Hickey looked the most likely, but Rovers were resolute in a game that never ignited.

In fact, Rovers had the chances to kill the game off. Danny Grant and Aaron Greene were both impressive in carving out a clear chance in the box, but neither could kill the game off.

It proved immaterial, as Rovers’ dominance over Galway continues.

Galway United: Watts; Esua (Hurley 85), Slevin, Brouder, Cunningham, Burns (Donelon 80); Burne, Hickey, Borden (Keohane 59); Walsh, Dyer

Shamrock Rovers: Pohls; Grant, Cleary, Lopes, O’Sullivan (Grace 46), Honohan; Watts (Byrne 84), McEneff (O’ Neill 78), Healy; Burke (Noonan 69), Gaffney (Greene 69)

Referee: K O’ Sullivan