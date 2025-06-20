Galway outmuscle St Pat's as Kenny's side continue to struggle for consistency

Galway United 3

St Patrick’s Athletic 1

UP BY THE Terryland Waterworks, St Patrick’s Athletic stuttering season plumbed new depths as they were overrun in the early running by a sharper, hungrier Galway United.

The home team dominated physically, territorially and aerially and dictated the terms early. They also benefited from two early lapses in the first 11 minutes.

In the third minute, Evan Watts launched an 80-yard kick-out. Ed McCarthy had time to control on the edge of the box, turn, shoot and score before Joe Redmond or Tom Grivosti could muster a response.

Advertisement

Galway United fans. Evan Logan / INPHO Evan Logan / INPHO / INPHO

It was a deflating start. After being outthought, the visitors were then outfought. A second error compounded the problems.

Joseph Anang was a long way out when he smashed a clearance off David Hurley. The Corkonian picked it up in his own half on the right and curled beautifully into an empty net.

After weathering some more nervy moments, Pat’s started to play some ball after a half an hour. Simon Power had one back after some beautiful interplay. The basics deserted them again shortly after, when Rob Slevin glanced in a header from a corner largely unopposed.

It was a wild first, but a more sedate second. The reduction in tempo suited the visitors who showed the superiority of their passing after the turnaround.

Power was direct on the left and caused plenty of problems. Jamie Lennon, who carried the fight in midfield, was close from outside the box.

John Caulfield.

Sean Hoare made a difference, being combative against Moses Dyer and then Malcolm Shaw. Melia was busy and could have had a penalty as the game entered the final quarter.

Watts was brilliant in the final quarter, making two top saves from Brandon Kavanagh and Hoare. Either effort could have made things awkward. As it happened, United finished strongly, finishing a famous night for them in style.

Galway United: Watts; Esua, Buckley, Slevin, Cunningham (Burns 81); Hurley (McCormack 90), Borden (Walsh 90), Byrne, Hickey, McCarthy (Brouder 90); Dyer (Shaw 70)

St Patrick’s Athletic: Anang; Sjoberg (Kavanagh 70), Redmond, Grivosti (Hoare 45),

McLelland; Elbouzedi, Lennon, Baggley (Carty 82), Power; Melia, Keena (Forrester 70)

Ref: R Harvey