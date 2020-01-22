Joyce makes five changes to Galway team for league opener with Monaghan

Galway's Michael Daly has been named to start at Pearse Stadium.

Galway's Michael Daly has been named to start at Pearse Stadium.

GALWAY MANAGER PÁDRAIC Joyce has made five changes to the team which beat Roscommon in last weekend’s FBD League final for Sunday’s Allianz League Division 1 opener with Monaghan at Pearse Stadium (2:30pm).

Connor Gleeson, whose heroics against Mayo hauled Galway through their pre-season semi, returns in net while Johnny Heaney replaces Colin Murray in the Tribesmen’s full-back line.

Gary O’Donnell featured as a sub at Hyde Park last weekend but starts at half-back in place of Eamonn Brannigan, who received a straight red card for dissent in the FBD League decider.

The Galway midfield remains unchanged, but Michael Boyle is the only half-forward to retain his starting berth as Paul Conroy and Michael Daly come in for Seán Kelly and Finian Ó Laoí.

Joyce’s side stay the same up top, where captain Shane Walsh will seek to build upon the form which saw him register 1-8 (1-0 pen, 6f) against the Rossies last time out.

Galway (v Monaghan)

1. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore MacHales)

2. Johnny Duane (St James’)

3. Sean Mulkerrin (Oileáin Arann)

4. Johnny Heaney (Killannin)

5. Gary O’Donnell (Tuam Stars)

6. John Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough)

7. Cillian McDaid (Monivea-Abbey)

8. Tom Flynn (Athenry)

9. Cein D’Arcy (Caherlistrane)

10. Michael Boyle (Killererin)

11. Paul Conroy (St James’)

12. Michael Daly (Mountbellew Moylough)

13. Robert Finnerty (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

14. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin-Clonberne) (C)

15. Adrian Varley (Cortoon Shamrocks)