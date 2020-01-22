This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 22 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Joyce makes five changes to Galway team for league opener with Monaghan

Throw-in at Pearse Stadium is at 2:30pm.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 22 Jan 2020, 7:23 PM
1 hour ago 1,797 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4975962
Galway's Michael Daly has been named to start at Pearse Stadium.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Galway's Michael Daly has been named to start at Pearse Stadium.
Galway's Michael Daly has been named to start at Pearse Stadium.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

GALWAY MANAGER PÁDRAIC Joyce has made five changes to the team which beat Roscommon in last weekend’s FBD League final for Sunday’s Allianz League Division 1 opener with Monaghan at Pearse Stadium (2:30pm).

Connor Gleeson, whose heroics against Mayo hauled Galway through their pre-season semi, returns in net while Johnny Heaney replaces Colin Murray in the Tribesmen’s full-back line.

Gary O’Donnell featured as a sub at Hyde Park last weekend but starts at half-back in place of Eamonn Brannigan, who received a straight red card for dissent in the FBD League decider.

The Galway midfield remains unchanged, but Michael Boyle is the only half-forward to retain his starting berth as Paul Conroy and Michael Daly come in for Seán Kelly and Finian Ó Laoí.

Joyce’s side stay the same up top, where captain Shane Walsh will seek to build upon the form which saw him register 1-8 (1-0 pen, 6f) against the Rossies last time out.

Galway (v Monaghan)

1. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore MacHales)

2. Johnny Duane (St James’)
3. Sean Mulkerrin (Oileáin Arann)
4. Johnny Heaney (Killannin)

5. Gary O’Donnell (Tuam Stars)
6. John Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough)
7. Cillian McDaid (Monivea-Abbey)

8. Tom Flynn (Athenry)
9. Cein D’Arcy (Caherlistrane)

10. Michael Boyle (Killererin)
11. Paul Conroy (St James’)
12. Michael Daly (Mountbellew Moylough)

13. Robert Finnerty (Salthill-Knocknacarra)
14. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin-Clonberne) (C)
15. Adrian Varley (Cortoon Shamrocks)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie