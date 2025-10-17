Galway United climb out of relegation zone as Bohemians lose ground

Galway United 2

Bohemians 0

Caomhán O’Connell reports from Eamonn Deacy Park

THERE WAS SOMETHING on the line everywhere, but the biggest shift happened in Galway as United climbed out of the relegation zone and Bohs lost ground to open the European and playoff (avoidance) races even further.

Stakes were piled high and yet it was a subdued start in Eamonn Deacy Park. Bohs dictated the terms. News filtered in about early goals going against the home team elsewhere. A couple of costly bookings were picked up.

There was one stroke of luck early for the Tribesmen. Rob Cornwall had the ball in the net but was penalised for pushing Killian Brouder. Ref Rob Harvey evened it up later, denying Dara McGuinness’s strong shout for a penalty.

United were 1-0 up by then. After shipping some water in the first half hour, Bobby Burns stole forward and fizzed in a cross. Patrick Hickey claimed the all-important touch. Former teammate Cian Byrne wasn’t going to dispute it.

Alan Reynolds signalled his intent at the break, introducing Connor Parsons and Colm Whelan. But United were on top in the third quarter.

A pivotal moment came in the 58 th minute when Niall Morahan made an unforced error in his box. He handled the ball under minimal pressure. David Hurley punished the mistake and hit the penalty home for 2-0.

The home team were comfortable thereafter. Bohs had some possession but struggled to penetrate. Hurley, Garry Buckley and Aaron Bolger were all admirable.

The tempo slowed, the good news from around the grounds rolled in, and after a difficult few months, two wins a row will renew belief in Galway.

Galway United: Clarke; Esua, Buckley, Brouder, Burns; McGuinness (McCarthy 65), Bolger, Hickey (Slevin 73), Hurley (Piesold 90), Keohane; Walsh (Sivi 90).

Bohemians: Chorazka; Morahan (Kavanagh 77), Cornwall (Parsons 45), Byrne, Flores; Meekison (Whelan 45), Devoy, Tierney (Strods 89), McDonnell (Buckley 68), Rooney; Clarke.

Referee: R Harvey