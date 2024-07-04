Galway United and Bohemians share the spoils after controversial ending

Galway United 1

Bohemians 1

Caomhán O’Connell reports from Eamonn Deacy Park

THERE WAS A controversial end to an enthralling encounter which resulted in a share of the spoils in Eamonn Deacy Park as Patrick Hickey seemed to have a late winner chalked off.

Another long throw-in seemed to be flagged as over the line but after 30 seconds of delirious home celebrations, the outstretched arm of referee Eoghan O’ Shea indicated a free-kick and not a restart.

Absent some key performers, United made an onerous task more difficult again with the

early concession of a penalty for a foul on Danny Grant. Dayle Rooney dispatched it with

aplomb.

Rooney, Danny Grant and James Clarke were impressive in possession as Bohs dominated the ball and the territory in the first quarter. Adam McDonnell latched on to a loose ball at the edge of the area but was denied by the post.

United chased the long shadows in the evening sun for the majority of the first half. The first half was summed up when the home defence were caught on their heels by a quick free-kick over the top. McDonnell scampered clear but couldn’t keep his shot down.

At the other end, Maurice Nugent was close against the run of play. He drew a sharp save

from Kacper Chorazka. The keeper’s parried save fell to Patrick Hickey but the American

failed to provide the fireworks on Independence Day.

His colleague Rob Slevin sparked the game into life with an unlikely leveller after a long Ed McCarthy throw-in. It spurred his side from their slumber and they were electric in the next 15 minutes.

Garry Buckley and McCarthy came agonisingly close to snatching a lead with a header and a curled shot respectively. Both sailed passed Chorazka’s post.

The Polish ‘keeper made a huge intervention to keep a rampant home side at bay. He leapt to his right to produce an outstanding reflex save from Buckley’s goalbound effort that proved enough for a point.

Galway United: Clarke; Esua, Slevin (Hurley 55), Brouder, O’ Keeffe (Burns 45); McCarthy (Lomboto 78), Nugent, Hickey, Buckley, Keohane; Walsh (Uzokwe 90).

Bohemians: Chorazka; Miller (Mills 68), Byrne, Carroll (Keita 83), Kirk; Grant, (McDaid 83), Clarke (Tierney 63), Flores, McDonnell, Rooney; Akintunde.

Referee: E O’ Shea.