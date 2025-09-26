Galway United pick up first league win in three months to edge Cork City closer to drop

Galway United 2

Cork City 1

Kevin Horgan reports from Eamonn Deacy Park

GALWAY UNITED PICKED up their first league victory in three months at Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday night as they edged Cork City closer to the drop.

In this crucial relegation six-pointer, both sides started on the front foot. Stephen Walsh was the first to go close for the home side following a Jimmy Keohane corner in the seventh minute.

Moments later, Sean Maguire saw his long-range effort comfortably saved by Evan Watts in the United goal.

Former Cork City man Keohane was next to go close for the hosts after he found himself beyond the City defence. The Kilkenny native saw his effort saved by Conor Brann, however.

Advertisement

The 2023 First Division champions took the lead in the 19th minute. Walsh headed home from close range following a flick-on header from Patrick Hickey in the away side’s penalty area.

Walsh was appearing for the Tribesmen for the 368th time, equaling Kevin Kassidy’s all-time appearance record for the club.

With just over five minutes remaining in the half, Keohane almost doubled the home side’s lead but his long-range effort went agonisingly wide.

Against the run of play, Gerard Nash’s side incredibly levelled the game in the 42nd minute. Alex Nolan picked up the ball following a Galway corner. Nolan weaved his way through the Galway half and rifled a shot from outside the box into the back of the net.

The westerners, though, didn’t drop their heads, and they re-took the lead on the stroke of half-time. Local man Walsh found the back of the net for a second time from a header following a fine cross by Dara McGuinness,.

United went in 2-1 up at the break.

They started the second half in the ascendancy but failed to test Brann in the Cork goal in the early stages of the half.

Just before the 10th minute of the half, Walsh went close to scoring his third goal from a header following a cross from the right flank, but to the relief of Brann, his effort went just went wide.

Hickey was the next to go close for the Tribesmen but his header flashed wide following good play down the left flank by Bobby Burns and Keohane.

With just over 20 minutes remaining, Maguire went close for the Rebel Army, but his effort off his left foot went over the bar.

Despite being on top for much of the contest, United were forced to defend strongly in the final quarter, and they held on for a valuable three points.