Galway outlast Wexford to book All-Ireland minor final date with Kilkenny

Galway 0-20

Wexford 0-11

Paul Keane reports from Croke Park

A RARE THREE-in-a-row of Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor hurling title successes remains within Galway’s grasp after securing their final place with a comprehensive semi-final win.

Brian Hanley’s side opened the scoring in the first minute and led from there all the way until full time in a game that stretched to almost 80 minutes.

A stoppage time melee resulted in Galway’s Shane Morgan receiving several minutes of medical attention and the Loughrea full-forward was eventually lifted from the field with a suspected concussion.

Referee Colm Cunning handed out straight red cards to Wexford’s Kyle Scallan and Cian Molloy following the incident, while Galway’s Eanna Davoren was also booked.

It remains to be seen whether Morgan will be available for the final against Kilkenny on 18 August while centre-back Ian McGlynn, sent off earlier in the half on a straight red card, is suspended as things stand.

Galway will be expected to appeal that McGlynn dismissal which followed an off the ball incident that also resulted in the booking of Wexford’s Luke Kavanagh.

Wexford were back at Croke Park after beating Kilkenny in the Leinster final last month but never reached those heights and of their 0-11 tally just 0-5 came from play.

Galway will feel they have more in the tank too ahead of their rematch with Kilkenny whom they beat in the quarter-final group stage at Croke Park earlier this month.

Wexford's Dylan Whelan and Greg Thomas of Galway battle for possession. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Sean McDonagh was their leading scorer with 12 points, nine of those coming from frees, and he was named Man of the Match.

Alex Connaire hit Galway’s opening point and added another in the first-half to help them lead 0-10 to 0-3 at half-time.

They were nine ahead when McGlynn was shown the red card and, to their credit, Galway retained that advantage at full-time despite playing the remainder of the game with 14 players.

Tiernan Killeen, Greg Thomas and substitute Paddy Cummins were also on the mark for Galway in the closing quarter as they made sure that Wexford never got closer than seven points.

Scorers for Galway: Sean McDonagh 0-12 (0-9f), Alex Connaire & Tiernan Killeen 0-2 each, Colm Cunningham, Gavin Lee, Greg Thomas & Paddy Cummins 0-1 each.

Scorers for Wexford: AJ Redmond 0-5 (0-5f), David Cantwell 0-2, Cian Byrne (0-1f), Josh Shiel, Luke Kavanagh & Richie Lawlor 0-1 each.

Galway

1. Michael Egan (Cappataggle)

4. Adam Nolan (Kilnadeema Leitrim)

3. Eoin Lawless (Athenry)

7. Christy Brennan (Clarinbridge)

5. Enda Collins (Carnmore)

6. Ian McGlynn (Cill Chon Iarainn)

24. John Cooney (Sarsfields)

8. Liam Leen (Clarinbridge)

9. Alex Connaire (Sarsfields)

12. Tiernan Killeen (Loughrea)

11. Sean McDonagh (Mountbellew Moylough)

10. Colm Cunningham (Moycullen)

15. Greg Thomas (Ballygar)

14. Shane Morgan (Loughrea)

23. Ruben Davitt (Oranmore/Maree)

Subs:

13. Gavin Lee (Clarinbridge) for Davitt (40 mins)

17. Sean O’Hanlon (Turloughmore) for Cunningham (48 mins)

19. Paddy Cummins (Gort) for Leen (51 mins)

2. Eanna Davoren (Moycullen) for Collins (55 mins)

18. Oisin Slevin (Ardrahan) for Killeen (63 mins)

Wexford

1. Cian Byrne (St Mary’s, Rosslare)

4. Joe Conroy (Cranford)

3. Kyle Scallan (Faythe Harriers)

2. Dylan Whelan (St Mogue’s, Fethard)

5. Justin Moran (St Anne’s)

6. Cian Molloy (Naomh Eanna)

7. David Codd (St Martin’s)

8. Jack Kirwan (Rapparees)

9. Luke Kavanagh (St Martin’s)

10. Josh Shiel (Faythe Harriers)

12. Paddy Whitty (Cloughbawn)

11. Dylan O’Neill (Shelmaliers)

13. AJ Redmond (Rathnure)

15. David Cantwell (St Martin’s)

14. Richie Lawlor (Faythe Harriers)

Subs:

19. Cian Byrne (St Mogue’s, Fethard) for O’Neill (h/t)

23. Cian Browne (Naomh Eanna) for Whitty (h/t)

18. Conor Foley (Horeswood) for Shiel (46 mins)

17. Diarmuid O’Leary (St Martin’s) for Kirwan (48 mins)

21. Oisin Pepper (Rapparees) for Redmond (56)

Referee: Colm Cunning (Antrim)

