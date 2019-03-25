Rangers assistant boss McAllister loses three teeth after being attacked outside Leeds bar

RANGERS ASSISTANT MANAGER Gary McAllister has been attacked outside a bar in Leeds during a night out, it has emerged.

The former Liverpool midfielder reportedly lost three teeth and requited hospital treatment after what former Leeds player Dominic Matteo described as a “totally unprovoked” assault in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“Gary was hospitalised, lost 3 teeth in the attack and had plastic surgery on his lip needing 12 stitches,” Matteo wrote in a Facebook post.

“The attacker is thought to be American, and due to the severity of the injuries may have been wearing a ‘knuckle duster’ or similar.”

BBC News reports that West Yorkshire Police has not named McAllister, but confirmed officers were investigating an alleged assault.

It is understood that the 54-year-old McAlister had been out for a meal earlier that evening with his wife, and was waiting for a taxi when the attack took place.

The Sun also reports that McAllister is currently recovering at home.

McAllister won 57 caps for Scotland throughout his career and captained his country to the Euro ’96 finals.

Along with playing for Liverpool, he also enjoyed stints at Leeds, Coventry and Leicester.

He linked up with Steven Gerrard’s backroom team at Rangers last year.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: