This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 25 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rangers assistant boss McAllister loses three teeth after being attacked outside Leeds bar

The former Liverpool player was waiting for a taxi when the incident took place.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 25 Mar 2019, 7:24 PM
1 hour ago 4,107 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4560666
Gary McAllister is reportedly recovering at home.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Gary McAllister is reportedly recovering at home.
Gary McAllister is reportedly recovering at home.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

RANGERS ASSISTANT MANAGER Gary McAllister has been attacked outside a bar in Leeds during a night out, it has emerged.

The former Liverpool midfielder reportedly lost three teeth and requited hospital treatment after what former Leeds player Dominic Matteo described as a “totally unprovoked” assault in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“Gary was hospitalised, lost 3 teeth in the attack and had plastic surgery on his lip needing 12 stitches,” Matteo wrote in a Facebook post.

“The attacker is thought to be American, and due to the severity of the injuries may have been wearing a ‘knuckle duster’ or similar.” 

BBC News reports that West Yorkshire Police has not named McAllister, but confirmed officers were investigating an alleged assault.

It is understood that the 54-year-old McAlister had been out for a meal earlier that evening with his wife, and was waiting for a taxi when the attack took place.

The Sun also reports that McAllister is currently recovering at home.

McAllister won 57 caps for Scotland throughout his career and captained his country to the Euro ’96 finals.

Along with playing for Liverpool, he also enjoyed stints at Leeds, Coventry and Leicester.

He linked up with Steven Gerrard’s backroom team at Rangers last year.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    CHELTENHAM
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'My skull is still humming' - Calls for Uefa action after Swiss defender plays on despite bad head injury
    'My skull is still humming' - Calls for Uefa action after Swiss defender plays on despite bad head injury
    'He's been the best player in the Premier League'
    Pochettino 'nearly crying' at Tottenham stadium opening
    FAI
    'Anyone going in there will have a huge shadow over them' - Niall Quinn rules out applying for FAI CEO job
    'Anyone going in there will have a huge shadow over them' - Niall Quinn rules out applying for FAI CEO job
    McCarthy calls on Irish fans to back the team amid rumours of in-game protests against FAI
    FAI workers call for explanation on Delaney rent payments while they endured pay cuts
    GALWAY
    'We have a game next week against the best team in the country in Limerick. But isn’t it brilliant to be there?'
    'We have a game next week against the best team in the country in Limerick. But isn’t it brilliant to be there?'
    14-man Waterford stage second-half comeback to defeat Galway in league semi-final
    Goals from Aherne and Woods help impressive Dublin end Galway's unbeaten record

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie