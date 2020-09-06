This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Sunday 6 September 2020
Advertisement

Crash-marred Monza delivers first French Grand Prix winner since '96

Charles Le Clerc’s crash brought a red flag to the race while Lewis Hamilton was issued a penalty

By AFP Sunday 6 Sep 2020, 5:02 PM
1 hour ago 2,355 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5197244
Gasly celebrates in the pit.
Image: Luca Bruno
Gasly celebrates in the pit.
Gasly celebrates in the pit.
Image: Luca Bruno

PIERRE GASLY WON  an extraordinary Italian Grand Prix at Monza for his maiden Formula One success in his 55th race and the first by a French driver since 1996. 

Alpha Tauri’s Gasly benefitted from a 25-minute red flag suspension after Charles Leclerc crashed his Ferrari.

Spain’s Carlos Sainz was second in a McLaren with Canada’s Lance Stroll of Racing Point in third.

Pole sitter Lewis Hamilton was on his way to a comfortable win before a 10-second stop-go penalty pushed the Mercedes world champion to the back of the pack.

The six-time champion eventually ended up in seventh place.

“It was such a crazy race and we capitalised on the red flag,” said Gasly who was dropped by the Red Bull team last season.

“I have been through so much in the space of 18 months, to get my first win in Formula 1 I am struggling for words.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie