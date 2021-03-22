BE PART OF THE TEAM

England prop Ellis Genge has not been cited for elbowing Johnny Sexton

The incident occurred in the 77th minute of Ireland’s win over the English.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 22 Mar 2021, 2:41 PM
32 minutes ago 7,386 Views 23 Comments
https://the42.ie/5388252

THE SIX NATIONS has confirmed that England prop Ellis Genge has not been cited for elbowing Johnny Sexton during his side’s defeat to Ireland in the Six Nations on Saturday.

Genge and Sexton tussled at the edge of a ruck close to the Irish tryline in the 77th minute of the game at the Aviva Stadium and the England international appeared to use his elbow against Sexton’s head after the Ireland out-half had held him on the ground.

Referee Mathieu Raynal subsequently spoke to the two players, with Sexton telling the match official Genge had elbowed him in the face. Genge seemed to reply: “Yeah, I did.”

However, there was no sanction during the game.

Genge has also escaped any retrospective punishment for his actions with a Six Nations spokesperson confirming that the incident has not been officially cited by the citing commissioner for last weekend’s game. 

Citing commissioners must decide that a player’s actions should have resulted in a red card to meet the threshold for a citing.

