UFC legend Georges St-Pierre announces mixed martial arts retirement

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS veteran Georges St-Pierre has officially retired from the sport.

The 37-year-old Canadian made the announcement this afternoon at a press conference in his hometown of Montreal.

A former welterweight and middleweight champion, St-Pierre is one of six fighters to have won titles in two UFC weight classes.

“There’s no tears. I’m very happy to do it,” GSP said of his decision to call it a day.

“It takes a lot of discipline to retire on top. It’s time to do it. I always said that I wanted to retire on my own [terms] and not have to be told to retire. I’m happy that I had the wisdom and the discipline to do it.”

When the prospect of St-Pierre’s retirement emerged yesterday, reports suggested that he decided to hang up his gloves after negotiations for a fight with reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov broke down.

According to GSP, both fighters were keen to make the bout happen, but the organisation was not in agreement: “I wanted the fight and Khabib wanted the fight, but the UFC has other plans.”

He added: “Even though physically I feel on top of my game, the hunger is not the same.”

More to follow…

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: