Tuesday 6 July 2021
Bohs striker Kelly named Player of the Month for June after bagging four goals in one game

The Gypsies centre forward has scored more goals than anyone else in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division this season.

By The42 Team Tuesday 6 Jul 2021, 1:33 PM
Georgie Kelly with his award at Dalymount Park.
Image: David Fitzgerald/SPORTSFILE
BOHEMIANS STRIKER GEORGIE Kelly has been named SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for June. 

The Donegal native, who is the Premier Division’s top goalscorer with 12, scored four goals against Drogheda and also proved the difference with his effort in the derby win over Shamrock Rovers last month. 

“It’s nice to win the award,” said Kelly. “We have performed well as a club this month so to get that little bit of recognition is great.

“I think it has taken us time to gel. At the start of the season, we struggled and results weren’t going our way.

I was confident that once we did gel we’d become more fluid and create more chances. In the last number of weeks, we’ve done that and the goals back that up.”

Kelly finished ahead of Derry City’s Will Patching and his Bohs team-mate Ross Tierney in the voting. 

The 24-year-old has praised the guidance of manager Keith Long and assistant Trevor Croly after hitting top form in his debut season at Dalymount Park. 

“Trevor is brilliant,” Kelly added. “Technically, he is as good as I’ve seen. When it comes to the fine details, Trevor gets it bang on.

“It’s also about installing confidence in the players, which is a very subjective thing but both Keith and him do it really well.”

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie