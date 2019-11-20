This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Shelbourne announce signing of ex-Dundalk, Bohs and Waterford midfielder Poynton

The 22-year-old has plenty of experience in the League of Ireland given his age.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 20 Nov 2019, 6:01 PM
Georgie Poynton at Tolka Park.
Image: Shelbournefc.ie
Image: Shelbournefc.ie

SHELBOURNE HAVE added Georgie Poynton to their ranks ahead of next season’s return to the top flight. 

The SSE Airtricity League First Division champions have signed 22-year-old midfielder Poynton from Waterford, where he made 28 appearances last season. 

An Ireland underage international, the Dubliner has previously been on the books at Dundalk, Bohemians and, briefly, St Patrick’s Athletic. 

“When I heard Shels were interested as a northside lad it made it that bit more exciting and I’m looking forward to get going,” Poynton said.

“Obviously it’s a big year for the club with a lot of history behind them but we’re definitely on the rise again.

It was a very positive in the way Ian Morris was thinking and how it is going to go this year so I just want to be apart of it.”

Shels boss Morris added: “He comes from a fantastic upbringing of clubs.”

“He went from East Meath to Dundalk at 15, where he has been given a fantastic football education.

“At only 22 he has great experience at Premier Division level. He will bring energy and quality to our squad.”

Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

