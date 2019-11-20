Shelbourne announce signing of ex-Dundalk, Bohs and Waterford midfielder Poynton

SHELBOURNE HAVE added Georgie Poynton to their ranks ahead of next season’s return to the top flight.

The SSE Airtricity League First Division champions have signed 22-year-old midfielder Poynton from Waterford, where he made 28 appearances last season.

An Ireland underage international, the Dubliner has previously been on the books at Dundalk, Bohemians and, briefly, St Patrick’s Athletic.

“When I heard Shels were interested as a northside lad it made it that bit more exciting and I’m looking forward to get going,” Poynton said.

“Obviously it’s a big year for the club with a lot of history behind them but we’re definitely on the rise again.

It was a very positive in the way Ian Morris was thinking and how it is going to go this year so I just want to be apart of it.”

Shels boss Morris added: “He comes from a fantastic upbringing of clubs.”

“He went from East Meath to Dundalk at 15, where he has been given a fantastic football education.

“At only 22 he has great experience at Premier Division level. He will bring energy and quality to our squad.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!